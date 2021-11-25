



































































 




   

   









Newsmakers

                        
German furniture brand opens in Manila

                        

                        
THE PEPPER MILL  - Pepper Teehankee - The Philippine Star
November 25, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
German furniture brand opens in Manila
Furniture and accessories by Kare

                        

                           
German furniture brand Kare opened its first showroom here in the Philippines at The Podium in Mandaluyong City.



Proprietor Ivan Yao said, “We are excited to showcase what’s in store for the Filipino market with the launching of our newest showroom here in the Philippines. We are delighted to give our home decor enthusiasts a kick of inspiration with our unconventional selection of lifestyle pieces and anything-but-ordinary ideas for their living spaces.”



Kare represents a unique mix of furniture, lighting, home accessories, and gifts that will help people showcase their individuality and personality.






Welcoming guests to the 1,000-square-foot showroom was Kare’s signature bright-red statue, Fred. The man-sized greeter at the entrance bows to everyone who comes in and out of the store. Fred is also available as a standard lamp and a miniature version for the desk.



An intimate ribbon cutting was done for the opening of the beautiful showroom.  Check out the Kare showroom on the 3rd Level of The Podium Mall.



My cup of tea



Tea brand T2 started small in Melbourne, Australia, and has taken the traditional art of tea to the world. Now with over 20 years experience and over 100 stores worldwide, the brand has reached the Philippines to redefine the tea experience for Filipinos.



T2 currently has four stores (more like pop-ups) in SM MOA, SM North EDSA, Podium, and SM Aura.  These pop-ups are going to test how favorably Filipinos react to tea and so far, the response has been good!



T2 had a small tea-tasting event at their SM Aura branch, where guests discovered beloved tea classics, innovative blends, and saw unique tea wares from the tea brand.  High tea fare was provided by Shangri-La at The Fort and included traditional scones and clotted cream, salmon sandwiches, and cakes.







The T2 pop-up at SM Aura.

Photos by Pepper Teehankee on a Leica C Digital Camera









T2 partners Andrew Neri, Adrian Luansing, John Michael Hilton, Hyatt Luansing, and Ahtisa Manalo welcomed guests as Hilton acted as host for the tea tasting.  He explained in depth the elements of each tea guests tasted and also created a delightful and refreshing alcoholic tea cocktail!  Soft-serve tea ice cream was also given out and it was something I really enjoyed!



Do check out these T2 pop-ups where you can buy loose-leaf tea or those single-serve sachets, as well caffeine-free tisanes.  They also have beautiful tea wares such as a stacked teapot with two cups. Have a soothing cup of tea, too, while you’re there!



* * *



Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                   


                        

