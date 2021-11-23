



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Newsmakers

                        
‘Revenge travel’

                        

                        
PEOPLE - Joanne Rae M. Ramirez - The Philippine Star
November 23, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
âRevenge travelâ
A cozy corner at the rustic Hill Station restaurant on Upper Session Road.

                        

                           
My niece has flown to the United States to join the “army” for the BTS concert in California. Two close friends are now in Switzerland, enjoying the Alps, the cheese, the awesome views and the overdose of oxygen.



“It was a leap of faith,” says my friend. “Taking our chances despite COVID fears.”



What exactly is “revenge travel?”



“After being confined for a year, ‘revenge travel’ is essentially a slingshot back into the world. It’s a visceral response to the pent-up travel demand,” Mike Kennedy, co-founder of the travel marketplace KOALA, was quoted as saying by huffpost.com.







Baguio was reportedly once known as ‘Little America’ in the Philippines.

Photos by JOANNE RAE RAMIREZ









***



My husband Ed and I took a “slingshot” back into the world outside Metro Manila with a trip to Baguio last week to celebrate our wedding anniversary. It was truly “revenge” on our part since all other trips we had planned since 2020 had been postponed by government restrictions in various stages of the lockdown: Barcelona (March 2020), Boracay (March 2021), then Baguio (August 2021). We thought we weren’t lucky with the letter “B” when it came to destinations.



When Baguio announced it was opening its doors to fully-vaccinated tourists, I lost no time in re-booking our stay at The Manor. And lo and behold, after repeated follow-throughs with the reservations department, it was confirmed!



My travelling bags were finally going to see the light of day. Finally, my jackets were going to be aired again. My personal toiletry and cosmetic kits and bags underwent a purge because some of my potions had expired over the past two years.



Because of safety protocols, the new normal nowadays means masks, vaxx cards, checkpoints and triages. But thanks to the efforts largely overseen by former DPWH secretary and Build Build Build czar Mark Villar, it’s one smooth ribbon from Manila to Marcos Highway via SLEX, NLEX, SCTEX and TPLEX.



As we approached Baguio, we got a call from The Manor’s representative directing us to go to the Kia Motors showroom on Marcos Highway, from where we and other guests (in our respective vehicles), were escorted in a convoy by a guide on a motorcycle to the triage at Camp John Hay Convention Center. This service was much appreciated after the long drive. After all, it seemed a lot of people had gone up to take “revenge” in Baguio and gridlocks had formed at the entrance to the city.



We were escorted to the Convention Center for what was basically a health check. But if you did your homework prior to leaving Manila (check my column last Nov. 19 for details) it will save you time. But don’t ever think it will be as easy as it used to be.



Revenge travel means having patience in your arsenal.



After checking in and settling down in our room, Ed and I took a walk on the pine-tree shaded sidewalks and paths of the Camp John Hay, I felt like Little Red Riding Hood walking through the rolling woods. I wanted to play hide and seek but Ed felt we were too old for that. Ha! Ha! I loved those old American colonial wooden houses on hilltops.



Baguio, they say, is the one place in the Philippines where American architecture is more prevalent than Hispanic design.



In 1903, Camp John Hay, named after US President Theodore Roosevelt's secretary of state, was developed to be the rest and recreation facility of the US Armed Forces. For almost the whole of the 20th century, Camp John Hay was reportedly what made Baguio City "Little America" in the Philippines. As a child, I remember having sundaes, fruit pies and really good steak — at the 19th Tee, Halfway House, Mile-Hi, Lone Star, Main Club, the Scout Hill Snack Bar and the Bakery.



(This 690-hectare property was turned over to the Philippines in 1991 upon the expiration of the RP-US Bases Agreement.)







Baguio is abloom again.







***



I could stay at Camp John Hay for an entire Baguio sojourn. But Ed and I ventured out of the former American facility to do some pasalubong shopping at the Good Shepherd Convent, where the sign “No more ube jam” met us at the gate. Closer to the store, we saw that it was not only the ube jam swept off the shelves. They were completely empty except for some packs of coffee and turmeric tea. But if you ask politely and do not buy in bulk, you can inquire if they still have Alfajor Cookies, Snow Balls, and choco-covered cornflakes and if your timing is good, the storekeepers will sell you some even if they’re not on display.



We visited the Baguio orchidarium and bought, not orchids, but poinsettias — significantly cheaper than those sold in Manila.



We avoided a favorite Baguio destination, the public market, just to play safe. We also learned that there is a vegetable commissary at The Baguio Country Club, and concierge services for purchasing vegetables at The Manor. Also, on your way down Marcos Highway, there are several open-air stalls selling vegetables and further down, garlands of garlic.



Former Tourism Promotions Board COO Marie Venus Tan, now a consultant to Baguio City, drew up a list of restaurants for us to try while in the City of Pines. I’ll share with you her list and notes:

1. The Barn. Reservations only. Good food great view. 2. Gypsy Baguio. 3. Chaya, a Japanese restaurant. 4. Batirol near Camp John Hay for casual chocolate and native snacks 5. Arcas Yard, owned by an artist and art collector, a good Cordilleran resto with a view and traditional gallery. 6. Bistro Lokal. 7. Lemon and Olives, a Greek taverna. Good view good food. 8. Hill Station at the Vallejo Hotel.



Of all the eight, we were only able to try Hill Station, which is just up Session Road. The food was good, ambience was genteel and service, flawless. It was raining while we were having lunch at the Hill Station and it was mystical and mist-ical.



Revenge travel to Baguio makes city warriors leave the city happy — and victorious.



(You may e-mail me at joanneraeramirez@yahoo.com. Follow me on Instagram @joanneraeramirez.)


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                   


                        

                                                      TRAVEL
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 10 things to mark about Mark Villar
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
10 things to mark about Mark Villar


                              

                                                                  By Mons Romulo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“Mark is quite a shy person. Instead of talking about his plans, he would much rather put his ideas into action and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Revenge travel&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
‘Revenge travel’


                              

                                                                  By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
My niece has flown to the United States to join the “army” for the BTS concert in California. Two close friends...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baguio, even when it rains, is pure sunshine
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Baguio, even when it rains, is pure sunshine


                              

                                                                  By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
When American architect and urban planner Daniel Burnham was drawing the blueprint for Baguio, he reportedly envisioned each...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A spark of hope and joy
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
A spark of hope and joy


                              

                                                                  By Büm D. Tenorio Jr. |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Christmas, with or without the pandemic, is still the most wonderful time of the year. It’s the season of hope. It’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 There's no place like home
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
There's no place like home


                              

                                                                  By Pepper Teehankee |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
The talented maze maker, character creator and micro artist Ian Anderson staged his first solo exhibition in Manila titled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abbygale Arenas de Leon: &lsquo;The joy of finding myself again&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Abbygale Arenas de Leon: ‘The joy of finding myself again’


                              

                                                                  By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Former Binibining Pilipinas titleholder, a sought-after motivational speaker, a cherished wife and mother, Abbygale Arenas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Newsmakers
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with