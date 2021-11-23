‘Revenge travel’

My niece has flown to the United States to join the “army” for the BTS concert in California. Two close friends are now in Switzerland, enjoying the Alps, the cheese, the awesome views and the overdose of oxygen.

“It was a leap of faith,” says my friend. “Taking our chances despite COVID fears.”

What exactly is “revenge travel?”

“After being confined for a year, ‘revenge travel’ is essentially a slingshot back into the world. It’s a visceral response to the pent-up travel demand,” Mike Kennedy, co-founder of the travel marketplace KOALA, was quoted as saying by huffpost.com.

Photos by JOANNE RAE RAMIREZ Baguio was reportedly once known as ‘Little America’ in the Philippines.

***

My husband Ed and I took a “slingshot” back into the world outside Metro Manila with a trip to Baguio last week to celebrate our wedding anniversary. It was truly “revenge” on our part since all other trips we had planned since 2020 had been postponed by government restrictions in various stages of the lockdown: Barcelona (March 2020), Boracay (March 2021), then Baguio (August 2021). We thought we weren’t lucky with the letter “B” when it came to destinations.

When Baguio announced it was opening its doors to fully-vaccinated tourists, I lost no time in re-booking our stay at The Manor. And lo and behold, after repeated follow-throughs with the reservations department, it was confirmed!

My travelling bags were finally going to see the light of day. Finally, my jackets were going to be aired again. My personal toiletry and cosmetic kits and bags underwent a purge because some of my potions had expired over the past two years.

Because of safety protocols, the new normal nowadays means masks, vaxx cards, checkpoints and triages. But thanks to the efforts largely overseen by former DPWH secretary and Build Build Build czar Mark Villar, it’s one smooth ribbon from Manila to Marcos Highway via SLEX, NLEX, SCTEX and TPLEX.

As we approached Baguio, we got a call from The Manor’s representative directing us to go to the Kia Motors showroom on Marcos Highway, from where we and other guests (in our respective vehicles), were escorted in a convoy by a guide on a motorcycle to the triage at Camp John Hay Convention Center. This service was much appreciated after the long drive. After all, it seemed a lot of people had gone up to take “revenge” in Baguio and gridlocks had formed at the entrance to the city.

We were escorted to the Convention Center for what was basically a health check. But if you did your homework prior to leaving Manila (check my column last Nov. 19 for details) it will save you time. But don’t ever think it will be as easy as it used to be.

Revenge travel means having patience in your arsenal.

After checking in and settling down in our room, Ed and I took a walk on the pine-tree shaded sidewalks and paths of the Camp John Hay, I felt like Little Red Riding Hood walking through the rolling woods. I wanted to play hide and seek but Ed felt we were too old for that. Ha! Ha! I loved those old American colonial wooden houses on hilltops.

Baguio, they say, is the one place in the Philippines where American architecture is more prevalent than Hispanic design.

In 1903, Camp John Hay, named after US President Theodore Roosevelt's secretary of state, was developed to be the rest and recreation facility of the US Armed Forces. For almost the whole of the 20th century, Camp John Hay was reportedly what made Baguio City "Little America" in the Philippines. As a child, I remember having sundaes, fruit pies and really good steak — at the 19th Tee, Halfway House, Mile-Hi, Lone Star, Main Club, the Scout Hill Snack Bar and the Bakery.

(This 690-hectare property was turned over to the Philippines in 1991 upon the expiration of the RP-US Bases Agreement.)

Baguio is abloom again.

***

I could stay at Camp John Hay for an entire Baguio sojourn. But Ed and I ventured out of the former American facility to do some pasalubong shopping at the Good Shepherd Convent, where the sign “No more ube jam” met us at the gate. Closer to the store, we saw that it was not only the ube jam swept off the shelves. They were completely empty except for some packs of coffee and turmeric tea. But if you ask politely and do not buy in bulk, you can inquire if they still have Alfajor Cookies, Snow Balls, and choco-covered cornflakes and if your timing is good, the storekeepers will sell you some even if they’re not on display.

We visited the Baguio orchidarium and bought, not orchids, but poinsettias — significantly cheaper than those sold in Manila.

We avoided a favorite Baguio destination, the public market, just to play safe. We also learned that there is a vegetable commissary at The Baguio Country Club, and concierge services for purchasing vegetables at The Manor. Also, on your way down Marcos Highway, there are several open-air stalls selling vegetables and further down, garlands of garlic.

Former Tourism Promotions Board COO Marie Venus Tan, now a consultant to Baguio City, drew up a list of restaurants for us to try while in the City of Pines. I’ll share with you her list and notes:

1. The Barn. Reservations only. Good food great view. 2. Gypsy Baguio. 3. Chaya, a Japanese restaurant. 4. Batirol near Camp John Hay for casual chocolate and native snacks 5. Arcas Yard, owned by an artist and art collector, a good Cordilleran resto with a view and traditional gallery. 6. Bistro Lokal. 7. Lemon and Olives, a Greek taverna. Good view good food. 8. Hill Station at the Vallejo Hotel.

Of all the eight, we were only able to try Hill Station, which is just up Session Road. The food was good, ambience was genteel and service, flawless. It was raining while we were having lunch at the Hill Station and it was mystical and mist-ical.

Revenge travel to Baguio makes city warriors leave the city happy — and victorious.

(You may e-mail me at joanneraeramirez@yahoo.com. Follow me on Instagram @joanneraeramirez.)