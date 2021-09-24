How do you shake off the pandemic blues?

The pandemic, because it is multifaceted, also devastates mental health. When you wake up every day to different kinds of losses lost lives, lost jobs, lost opportunities your mental health is challenged, too.

Social distancing, not in the DNA of people, causes anxiety. But for one year and six months already, many have yet to see their friends in person, in close proximity. For some, they have yet to see their parents face to face, even if all parties have been fully vaccinated.

For me, I ride my bike. Every day. It cheers me up to bike past hedgerows of colorful bandera Espanola or bridges with trees and running brooks under them. The pandemic stole the people-loving person in me. I love meeting up with my friends, reading poetry with them, but the virus took that opportunity away from me.

The pandemic, however, cannot steal away my joy. So, as I observe social protocols, I ride my bike to enjoy the dawn that gives birth to a glorious sunrise by the bay. Or I ride the wind to enjoy the sunset that becomes a prelude to hearing Mass outside centuries-old churches in Laguna. I even ride my bike at night or under the rain and create the sunshine inside me as I sing out loud on the road.

Here’s how other people shake off the pandemic blues:

Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo Puyat with Biggie.

Berna Romulo Puyat Secretary, Department of Tourism

My number one cheer-me-upper is my dog, Biggie. She has been my constant companion throughout this pandemic, so that I now get separation anxiety whenever I go away for my work trips! I know she does, too, because I see videos of her sulky face. My daughter has written about how caring for something, like a plant or a pet, is good for your mental health, and I wholeheartedly agree. A dog’s love for you is so pure that you can’t help but feel lightened and more hopeful about things.

Visiting Intramuros also helps clear my mind of worries. The immense history that is contained within its walls helps you realize that we, as a people, have gone through many disasters and catastrophes, and that we have always overcome them. Also, it’s one of the few places I can easily bike and get that endorphin rush!

Of course, traveling around the Philippines never fails to lift my spirits. After so many lockdowns, any chance I get to visit Baguio or a destination that is open instantly rekindles my joy. I appreciate the fresh air and the attractions, but really, I go for the food. I’ve discovered so many new dishes, desserts, and delicacies over the last year, and more importantly, all the amazing people who make them. I’m reminded of why tourism matters — because it uplifts the lives of people.

Ton Concepcion with Louis.

Ton Concepcion Smeg Philippines president

Doing what I love helps me manage my stress and anxiety. Quarantine has gifted me with countless priceless bonding moments with my wife Karen, my five kids, and my golden retriever Louis. We go to the beach longing for the bucolic life, appreciating how life is both precious and short.

When I have a rare moment alone, I capture the sunset over the sea with my iPhone camera and I am awestruck with nature’s beauty. Serenity gives me a warm embrace, whispering to me that as sure as the sun always shines after a raging storm, this, too, shall pass and everything will be all right!

Prayer, meditation and exercise are the tools I use to melt all my worries away. I become aware of and grateful for the present moment and am reminded to live my best life and come out a better person when the pandemic ends.

Kevin Eric Raymundo a.k.a. Tarantadong Kalbo.

Kevin Eric Raymundo Satire artist behind the always-trending comic page Tarantadong Kalbo

As a satire artist, aside from the usual pandemic woes, I also have to deal with pesky trolls on a daily basis. So keeping my sanity in check is one of my top priorities. Here are my go-to stress relievers:

1. My cats (we have 14, each with their own quirks).

2. My comic page (ironically, joy and bane. Ha! Ha! Ha!)

3. My wife, who I always love to annoy.

4. Food trip (‘nuff said).

5. Weekend horror movie watching; and

6. Epsom salt.

Manny Marinay

Manny Marinay political strategist

I embrace all kinds of emotions as they are part of human experience and existence. Whenever I feel blue I always go back to my treasure trove of happy memories shared with family and friends.

I also do yoga to keep my physical and mental balance.

Feeling blue also allows me to find my emotional strength and use it to defeat that sick feeling from within. I always win against the blues.

There are days that I sing the blues away literally. As in, I belt out. But of course, I don’t always hit the notes. But singing is good to feel good. If I knew how to dance, I would sing and dance.

Chal Chang Lontoc-Del Rosario.

Chal Chang Lontoc-del Rosario Jeron Travel president

Anyone else getting waves of emotions? I made a list of “what works” to remind me of what I can do when the rollercoaster is too much too handle.

1. Cold showers — to shock your system and make you focus on the present.

2. Exercise — one thing you can control yourself to do.

3. Keep creating. And don’t forget to dance (because you can’t sing). Bounce to the beat of your own drum.

4. Meditate. Train your mind. “She” is trainable and willing, if you do the work.

5. Watch your words. Since I talk to myself (in the head — LOL) the most, it makes the most sense to watch those creeping bad words I tell myself.

6. Travel! It is my expression of freedom, curiosity, and love for learning. Easier said than done, but it helps to be reminded of “what works.”

