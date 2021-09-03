‘September is the Month of Remember’

And that, dear friends, is what the month of September and all the good tidings it brings means to “Father Christmas” himself, Jose Mari “Joe Mari” Chan.

After the exit of the “ghost month” of August and its 31 days, a flurry of Jose Mari Chan memes and messages went viral. After all, Jose Mari is most associated in the Philippines with Christmas carols.

Why does this multi-talented man believe that “September is the month of remember”?

“Especially in this time of the unprecedented pandemic, we should remember the things we often took for granted back in the old normal,” he told me last year, when I asked him his thoughts about the month that reminds us that, yes, there will be a Christmas.

The world was then about to welcome the first Christmas since the virus all but robbed it of Christmas cheer and Jose Mari agreed that we shouldn’t take things for granted.

He added: “Life is brief. Let us remember that, as Shakespeare said, ‘Life is but a walking shadow. A poor player that struts and frets upon this stage, is gone and soon is heard no more.’” He continued, “And as one of my songs goes, ‘We’re all like clouds that move across the skies...’”

“September is the month of Remember, especially with love,” he concluded. “Let us remember to love deeply and passionately. Don’t hesitate to express our love to our family today. To our parents and grandparents. To our children and grandchildren. We may not have the chance to do so tomorrow. Remember to pray to our God and to be grateful for all His blessings.”

Christmas 2021 still has the uncertainties that marked Christmas 2020 — despite the lockdowns and the vaccines.

But hey, let us just remember that December is still three months away, and more miracles in the form of new and better cures may be forthcoming. Three months is 90 days for miracles to still happen.

In the meantime, let our September be a month of “remember.”

As Joe told me last year, “May your September be filled with many happy moments remembering all the good things that have happened in your life.”

‘Bakuna Bubble’ gang

As of this writing (Sept. 1), we saw a new high in COVID 19-cases in the Philippines — 22,366 last Monday, Aug. 30. This tapered down to 13,827 cases by Tuesday.

In a virtual press conference last Monday, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion shared data as of Aug. 26 from the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) that showed that of the 280 COVID patients admitted in the hospital, 199 were unvaccinated, 34 partially vaccinated and 47 completely vaccinated.

Of the 66 COVID critical patients, 55 were unvaccinated, eight were partially vaccinated and three completely vaccinated. Of the 21 “intubated” patients and on life support machines in the intensive care unit, 19 were unvaccinated and two partially vaccinated. There were zero cases of completely vaccinated individuals who were intubated.

Thus, IMO (“In my opinion,” as discovered by a colleague after her young son used “IMO” in one of their conversations), the “bakuna bubble” as proposed by Joey is worth a try in order to balance lives and livelihoods. It’s a delicate balancing act that ultimately must be decided by the person who goes out to sea, so to speak.

The requirement to accept only fully vaccinated patrons shouldn’t be a government-mandated edict for all restaurants, salons and gyms. But those who choose to impose it should be given the freedom to do so. This economic activity will bring back tips into the pockets of a lot of workers aside from giving them back their daily wage. Why, we allow certain places to have dress codes and we follow them. Why can’t restaurants, salons and gyms impose their own safety codes as well?

Furthermore, IMO, even if an establishment allows only fully vaccinated people to enter its premises, I can choose to just stay home, bake my own eggplant parmigiana, do my own nails and attempt my own pushups. No one is forcing me to avail myself of these establishments’ services. But when I choose to because I cannot stay confined to my home all my life, I will choose those where the risk of getting the virus is less — those that are open-air, those that have good air filtration systems if indoors, those whose staff are fully vaccinated, those who accept only fully-vaccinated customers, and those that are as strict as the police when imposing social distancing rules. A lot of other people may think the way I do and may feel more confident about eating out, going to salons and gyms.

Joey lamented — and I could see his pain — that many of the country’s businesses, 99 percent of which are MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), are headed for cloudy days, if they survive at all.

“Ninety-nine percent of MSMEs are severely challenged. The ‘Big Boys’ can take it, but not the MSMEs,” he said.

“Restricting full mobility of the unvaccinated is the price to pay, but this is not permanent since things can change when we get better. In any angle, this is justified since this simply aims to benefit the common good,” Concepcion added during the virtual press conference, entitled, “Bakuna Bubble: An Alternative to Lockdown.”

“How do we really coexist with the more treacherous variant, the Delta variant? This idea of ‘bakuna bubble,’ by allowing mobility of the fully vaccinated in NCR, will help us achieve this,” Concepcion said.

He said that at the end of the day, “As entrepreneurs, we have to look at the totality and take a look at how to strike a proper balance. This is the best way forward.”

IMO, fully vaccinated as I am, I still take a risk every time I step out my door. Just like I take a risk every time I ride the car or ride a plane.

I also know that if I stopped working, and if other members of the work force like me stopped working, our next paycheck won’t be forthcoming. I may be lucky enough to survive on savings, but there are also those who survive from payday to payday, ayuda to ayuda.

The World Health Organization and the Department of Health are not in favor of the “bakuna bubbles” and I understand where they’re coming from. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the “bakuna bubble” is not feasible at this time due to the Delta variant and the shortage in vaccine supply. The DOH said over 33million doses of the vaccines have been administered.

The Commission on Human Rights has also cautioned against a policy of segregating the vaccinated from the unvaccinated.

But while waiting for our other countrymen to get vaccinated, our ship is already taking on water and those with life vests have to hoist the sails and pump out the water.

We have to find a compromise. I’m all for alternatives, and I laud Joey for speaking out, thus “lighting a candle instead of cursing the darkness.”

