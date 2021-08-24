






































































 




   







   















Inspiring and empowering the Filipino athlete
(From left) MVP Sports Foundation trustee Ricky P. Vargas, MVPSF chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, PLDT/Smart president/CEO and MVPSF president Al S. Pan-lilio and Monico Puentevella.

                     

                        

                           
Inspiring and empowering the Filipino athlete

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           MIKE ABOUT TOWN  - Atty. Mike Toledo (The Philippine Star) - August 24, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Wow as in WoW!” was what Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of the MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) and the country’s biggest sports patron, posted on his Twitter account just hours after Hidilyn Diaz bagged the gold in the women’s 55-kg weightlifting competition in the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



“Great job, Hidilyn,” chairman MVP further said. “We knew it was a tough journey for you, but every step is now well worth it. You have our continuing prayers and support, albeit at the end, it is you who does the heavy lifting. Tonight, you carried the nation on your shoulders. A huge thanks.”



Indeed, the story of our road to golden victory in the Olympics is also the story of how the MVPSF came into existence — because it was organized in 2011 as a privately funded sports development foundation of the MVP Group of Companies with a goal in mind: to help the country produce its first Olympic gold medalist.



So, the wait for 10 years was well worth it. Mission accomplished!







(From left) Al S. Panlilio, Eumir Marcial, Manuel V. Pangilinan, Nesthy Petecio and Ricky P. Vargas.







“MVPSF was launched 10 years ago with the vision of claiming our first Olympic gold medal, says Al Panlilio, PLDT-Smart president and CEO and MVPSF president. “We have to rewrite our vision.”



Back in 2011, the MVPSF set out with a vision “to inspire and empower the Filipino athlete towards the first Philippine Olympic gold medal while creating a culture of hard work and perseverance for the Filipino people.” Its mission was to “be the driving force in the development of world-class Filipino sports champions as well as the leading proponent of a culture of winning through sports using the grassroots programs established in its chosen sports.”



These chosen sports were badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, football, golf, taekwondo, rugby, and weightlifting. Aside from funding, the MVPSF also provided feedback and technical advice to help and improve current sports practices and programs.



It partners with the various NSAs or National Sports Associations of its chosen sports, and with government agencies like the Department of Education (DepEd) for the Palarong Pambansa, the Philippine Sports Commission under chairman Butch Ramirez, and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) under chairman Steve Hontiveros and president Rep. Bambol Tolentino.



For her feat in the Olympics, Hidilyn Diaz received a total of P35.5 million worth of incentives, P10 million coming from the MVPSF. Aside from Hidilyn, the other Olympic medalists who were also being supported by the MVPSF received their corresponding cash gifts.



And not just the medalists, mind you. Even the Filipino Olympians who were not able to win medals, as well as the victors’ coaches, would receive cash rewards for their hard work and dedication. A total of P40.5 million was released by the MVPSF to the Olympians just two days after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics officially closed, fulfilling a promise it made even before the games.



This amount was over and above what the MVPSF invested since 2011, which amounts to more than P2 billion.



Aside from gold medalist Hidilyn, silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlos Paalam, and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, the 15 other members of Team Philippines that the MVPSF supported were: gymnast Caloy Yulo; weightlifter Elreen Ando; skateboarder Margielyn Didal; golfers Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Juvic Pagunsan; pole vaulter EJ Obiena; swimmers Luke Gabbie and Remedy Rule; boxer Irish Magno; rower Cris Nievarez; judoka Kiyomi Watanabe; sprinter Kristina Knott; jin Kurt Barbosa; and shooter Jayson Valdez.







MVPSF with Gilas Pilipinas.







“It is a breakthrough and a milestone event for Philippine sports as we had our best medal haul, including our first-ever gold,” MVP said. “It is only right for the nation and the athletes to celebrate what has been achieved. Once the celebration settles, we go back to work.”



After the celebrations and the much-needed rest of the athletes, not to mention the mandatory quarantine period, they will once again start to prepare for the upcoming SEA Games, the Asian Games, even towards the Paris 2024 Olympics.



Already, MVP had revealed plans of setting up a Center for Sports Excellence at the First Pacific Leadership Academy (FPLA) in Antipolo City. The plan was to convert the 15-hectare FPLA property into a sports center, to effectively become a National Sports Center of sorts. It is envisioned to provide athletes aspiring to be Olympic gold medalists with a dedicated training and learning hub that is closer to Metro Manila and to their homes, to allow them to continue with their schooling while training.



According to MVPSF trustee and boxing association president, as well as former POC president Ricky Vargas, the Center for Sports Excellence would boost the development of athletes in a big way. “Right now, we don’t have these centers of excellence, that’s why you have to send them out to other countries, where they can really focus, learn, get not only mental strength but toughness,” he said.



MVP is also spearheading the formation of the Philippine Business for Sports Development (PBSD) to strengthen private-sector support for our athletes. This will be the sports version of the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) and the Philippine Disaster Resiliency Foundation (PDRF).



With the medal haul in this year’s Olympic Games, much would be expected of us when the Paris Olympics comes. So, the preparation and the support must start now.



And all these can be done if government and the private sector work together in another clear and successful example of what a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is all about.



“The MVPSF knows that it takes a village to win a medal in the Olympics,” says Al Panlilio. “It takes combined efforts from the PSC, the POC, and the private sector to help our athletes succeed.”



According to MVP, “Our investment in the country’s sports development is all worth it when we see the effort of our athletes to represent the country to the best of their abilities. The victories they achieve and the pride they give our country are priceless.”



I couldn’t agree more.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                   


                        

                                                      MANUEL V. PANGILINAN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
                                 Inspiring and empowering the Filipino athlete
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Inspiring and empowering the Filipino athlete


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Mike Toledo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
MVP is also spearheading the formation of the Philippine Business for Sports Development to strengthen private-sector support...

                                                         


      

         

            
