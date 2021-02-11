Japanese delights from Bambi's gourmet kitchen

People who know me know I hardly ever wake up for lunch. The almost-always exception to this is when Bambi Reyes-Javelosa invites me for lunch in her house. I will never attempt to miss any of her meals.

I met Bambi when she was cooking continental dishes such as her delicious, rice-stuffed truffled chicken and porcini-crusted roast prime rib. Since last year, she has focused on specializing in Japanese cuisine with her inventive sushi rolls, giant prawn tempura, and wagyu dishes becoming some of her bestsellers. I’ve often told people that her prawn tempura (which are huge and can be bought per piece) actually heats very well the next day in an air fryer or toaster oven.

Bambi’s Gourmet Kitchen has now elevated their Japanese cuisine to a higher level, serving dishes that can be found in internationally acclaimed Japanese restaurants.

Bambi’s premium sashimi platter has high-quality bluefin otoro and chutoro, yellowtail hamachi, and Japanese salmon (flown in once a week from Japan) and remains a favorite among her customers.

Her unique sushi rolls are all delicious but three sushi rolls that I love are her truffle flavored rock shrimp tempura roll, the sukiyaki roll filled with tender wagyu, and her flash-fried futomaki, where that crispy fried nori (seaweed) makes a world of difference!

She serves her lobster in two amazing ways: one is grilled and topped with uni (sea urchin) butter and the other is fried with vegetables and topped with foie gras.

Sea bass is another specialty of Bambi. I totally loved her version with black pepper but her melt-in-your-mouth umami sea bass is still my favorite.

Another must-try is her “Death by Foie Gras,” which is a slab of foie gras sandwiched by unagi (eel) and avocado tempura. Try that very flavorful and buttery wagyu tenderloin topped with garlic and togarashi (chili powder) as well.

Perhaps my favorite of all is her “Otoro Special.” I am against cooking fatty bluefin tuna otoro, as I would like to savor this delicacy raw. Bambi prepares this slightly seared so you can taste the smoky cooked part, as well as the oily and fatty raw part, which she serves with a secret sauce and mushrooms.

Bambi has so many dishes to offer and I simply cannot enumerate all the delicious Japanese food she has to offer. Several of my friends have become regular and satisfied customers of Bambi’s Gourmet Kitchen. Call her for your next lunch or dinner or perhaps order something special for your Chinese New Year celebrations tomorrow or Valentine’s Day meal on Sunday!

For inquiries, message Bambi’s Gourmet Kitchen on Facebook or @bambi_linkedge on Instagram or text (0917) 672-7230.

* * *

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.