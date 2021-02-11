^
Japanese delights from Bambi's gourmet kitchen
Bambi Reyes-Javelosa
Pepper Teehankee on a Leica C Digital Camera

Japanese delights from Bambi's gourmet kitchen

THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee (The Philippine Star) - February 11, 2021 - 12:00am

People who know me know I hardly ever wake up for lunch. The almost-always exception to this is when Bambi Reyes-Javelosa invites me for lunch in her house. I will never attempt to miss any of her meals.

I met Bambi when she was cooking continental dishes such as her delicious, rice-stuffed truffled chicken and porcini-crusted roast prime rib. Since last year, she has focused on specializing in Japanese cuisine with her inventive sushi rolls, giant prawn tempura, and wagyu dishes becoming some of her bestsellers. I’ve often told people that her prawn tempura (which are huge and can be bought per piece) actually heats very well the next day in an air fryer or toaster oven.

Bambi’s Gourmet Kitchen has now elevated their Japanese cuisine to a higher level, serving dishes that can be found in internationally acclaimed Japanese restaurants.

Bambi’s premium sashimi platter has high-quality bluefin otoro and chutoro, yellowtail hamachi, and Japanese salmon (flown in once a week from Japan) and remains a favorite among her customers.

Her unique sushi rolls are all delicious but three sushi rolls that I love are her truffle flavored rock shrimp tempura roll, the sukiyaki roll filled with tender wagyu, and her flash-fried futomaki, where that crispy fried nori (seaweed) makes a world of difference!

She serves her lobster in two amazing ways: one is grilled and topped with uni (sea urchin) butter and the other is fried with vegetables and topped with foie gras.

Sea bass is another specialty of Bambi.  I totally loved her version with black pepper but her melt-in-your-mouth umami sea bass is still my favorite.

Another must-try is her “Death by Foie Gras,” which is a slab of foie gras sandwiched by unagi (eel) and avocado tempura. Try that very flavorful and buttery wagyu tenderloin topped with garlic and togarashi (chili powder) as well.

Perhaps my favorite of all is her “Otoro Special.” I am against cooking fatty bluefin tuna otoro, as I would like to savor this delicacy raw. Bambi prepares this slightly seared so you can taste the smoky cooked part, as well as the oily and fatty raw part, which she serves with a secret sauce and mushrooms.

Bambi has so many dishes to offer and I simply cannot enumerate all the delicious Japanese food she has to offer. Several of my friends have become regular and satisfied customers of Bambi’s Gourmet Kitchen. Call her for your next lunch or dinner or perhaps order something special for your Chinese New Year celebrations tomorrow or Valentine’s Day meal on Sunday!

For inquiries, message Bambi’s Gourmet Kitchen on Facebook or @bambi_linkedge on Instagram or text (0917) 672-7230.

 

* * *

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.

FOOD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Japanese delights from Bambi's gourmet kitchen
1 hour ago
Japanese delights from Bambi's gourmet kitchen
By Pepper Teehankee | 1 hour ago
People who know me know I hardly ever wake up for lunch.
Newsmakers
fbfb
Law & behold
2 days ago
Law & behold
By Atty. Mike Toledo | 2 days ago
A legal professional that is not a lawyer that, in essence, is the perception, albeit erroneous, of a paralegal.
Newsmakers
fbfb
Miyazaki Wagyu festival at the city club
7 days ago
Miyazaki Wagyu festival at the city club
By Pepper Teehankee | 7 days ago
The City Club partnered with famed BGC restaurant Miyazaki Gyu to bring to Sakura Japanese restaurant the Miyazaki Gyu Festival,...
Newsmakers
fbfb
&lsquo;Good morning, mga suki!&rsquo;
13 days ago
‘Good morning, mga suki!’
By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. | 13 days ago
The couple that cooks and sells food together lives a happy life together.
Newsmakers
fbfb
Amor Patriae
16 days ago
Amor Patriae
By Atty. Mike Toledo | 16 days ago
All of us harbor a strong belief that it is incumbent upon every Filipino, whether residing here or abroad, to come to the...
Newsmakers
fbfb
My father, my cheerleader
20 days ago
My father, my cheerleader
By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. | 20 days ago
His silent gaze is the pompom I miss each time I think of him, which is every day. His creased smile is the upbeat music I...
Newsmakers
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with