Rare works at Leon Galleryâ€™s kingly treasures auction

Leon Gallery presents exceptional artworks, antiques, and memorabilia in its upcoming Kingly Treasures Auction this Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.

Among the lots is a selection from the collection of Don Eugenio “Geny” M. Lopez Jr., revealing his taste in Philippine art. The collection includes my top choice, a stunning 1949 H.R. Ocampo artwork “Tempo Rubato” (Robbed Time). This piece was drawn from the artist-writer’s experience of being detained for eight and a half months by the American Counter-Intelligence Corps and losing his wife in the same year.

Lee Aguinaldo’s “Linear No. 36”

Lee Aguinaldo’s “Linear No. 36” is a testament to the “quality that is particularly elusive in hard-edged painting, i.e. that are personal and distinct” as his friend and mentor, Fernando Zobel, said as praise in their exchange on the monumental Linear series.

The elegance of Fabian de la Rosa’s portraits of women is showcased in two watercolor works, both titled “Dalagang Filipina in Native Dress.” Both stunning pieces were also part of the Don Geny Lopez collection and are sold in separate lots.

I love Macario Vitalis’ 1954 piece “St. George and the Dragon,” which presents the evolution and development of Vitalis’ artistic career, specifically his cubist and abstract techniques.

Philippine Art Gallery (PAG) artists are also catalog highlights. Victor Oteyza’s “First Homage to Salvia” shows his experimentations in non-objectivism as early as 1947. It was made in the significant era of the PAG and the modernist movement, and along with Ocampo, Oteyza contributed to Philippine abstraction through his expressionist and surrealist works.

Ramon Estella’s “New York”

Ocampo would also influence filmmaker-Neo-Realist artist Ramon Estella in taking up painting, becoming identified with the modern movement. Estella produced abstract expressionist works, as seen in “New York,” another piece in the auction.

Modernist Manuel Rodriguez Sr.’s 1966 piece “Untitled (Vendor)” exemplifies his knack for abstract and figurative works. It features his more contemporary style and was produced in his shift towards the modernist style, away from his earlier style given that he was mentored by the likes of Fernando Amorsolo (whose “Lavanderas” is also in the auction) and de la Rosa.

This is the third collaboration between Leon Gallery and ANCX.ph, the online lifestyle site of ANC, the ABS-CBN News Channel.

Victor Oteyza’s “First Homage to Salvia”

Macario Vitalis’ “St. George and the Dragon”

Fabian de la Rosa’s “Dalagang Filipina in Native Dress”

Manuel Rodriguez Sr.’s “Untitled (Vendor)”

* * *

View the online catalog as well as register to bid now at www.leon-gallery.com. For inquiries, call 8856-2781 or email info@leon-gallery.com.

First row (left to right): Leo Ecijan, Erin Tagudin, Martin Yu; second row: Stephanie Tay, Sofia Coyiuto, Samantha Coyiuto, Cristina Gocheco; third row: Ronnie Vergel de Dios

First life financial partners with Shopee

First Life Financial, a well-established Philippine financial service institution for 60 years, and Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, collaborated to provide digital financial products and services to the online consumer sector.

As most meetings are now held virtually, executives from both companies got together in a video conference call to align on goals, expectations, and the workings of the partnership.

Shopee, with its online shopping and lifestyle platform combined with First Life's solid track record in product development and customer service, will enable both institutions to reach and cater to those who have shifted to digital channels for quick and convenient access to a range of products and services.

Associate director for Shopee Philippines Martin Yu said, “Shopee is happy to announce its partnership with First Life Financial to address the needs of an increasingly digitally savvy society. These unprecedented times have highlighted the importance of financial planning. Together with First Life Financial, we aim to provide all Filipinos with easy access to financial products and services online. We stay committed to looking for ways to elevate the e-commerce industry, providing convenient and seamless transactions to better the lives of consumers.”

This collaboration shows the resolve of both companies to move forward in the ever-changing business landscape, especially during these times.

* * *

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.