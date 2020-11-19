Gifts of prestige for christmas

Christmas is near and Casa de Memoria offers the perfect gift for those who are near and dear to you. Unique art pieces and home décor at Cuarto, its fourth auction for the year, will be up for auction on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.

Cuarto offers a total of 180 European-Filipino antiquities and objets d’art that will surely make the recipients of these gifts very happy this Christmas.

The thin, solid 18-karat gold relief of Buddha circa the 13thcentury Bayon period of the Khmer Empire

I attended the virtual press conference and desired several pieces! Among my favorites are the beautiful silver tobacco box formerly owned by Spanish statesman Don José Antonio Girón de Velasco, the Napoleon III-style radiogram with 1950s radio and "Philips" mono record player, the ivory triptych depicting England’s “Glorious Revolution of 1688,” and the Vermeil tea and coffee set by Joyerías Aldao.

Cuarto will feature European art pieces with Asian influences, such as the 18th-century Burmese alabaster Buddha head in Shan style and the solid 18-karat gold relief of Buddha circa the 13th-century Bayon period of the Khmer Empire. Do check out the beautiful pieces and furniture like Milanese ebonized side chairs and various Bargueños (a form of portable desk) from Spain, as well as paintings and lithography by Fernando Zóbel, Romeo Tabuena, Pablo Picasso, and Salvador Dali.

A pair of Milanese side chairs with Renaissancestyle ivory inlay

Register for the auction at www.casadememoria.com. One may also attend the auction preview from Nov. 3 to 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Palacio de Memoria at 95 Roxas Blvd., Parañaque City, where strict safety protocols are in place.

Registered members will have access to a console on the day of the auction. Absentee bids can be placed before the auction, or offers may be done through telephone bidding.

“Couleur de Picasso: Antipolis 1946” print by Pablo Picasso

“Portrait of a Young Artist” by Federico Aguilar Alcuaz

An ornately decorated silver tobacco box

For more details, call 8253-3994 or e-mail hello@casadememoria.com. Check out @thecasadememoria on Facebook and @casadememoria on Instagram or visit https://www.casadememoria.com/.

Show your winning dance moves

Solane is holding the Solane Dance Challenge social media contest where participants can dance to its brand-new jingle and win prizes.

Those who want to join must form a dance crew and produce their own dance video following the exact choreography of the Solane Dance Challenge created by the dance crew Live, Love, Party. Each group must consist of two to five members only, aged 12 years old and above. It’s something fun to do during this pandemic!

All entries must be submitted before Nov. 27 and uploaded on Facebook with the hashtag #SolaneDanceChallengeOfficialEntry. Aside from uploading the video on Facebook, entrants must also fill up the registration form at https://www.solandancechallenge.com and upload it on the said website to qualify. The video must be in MP4 format.

The team in first place wins P50,000 plus one year free supply of 11kg of high-quality and safe Solane LPG. The second placers will win P30,000 plus six months’ free supply of 11kg Solane LPG, while the team in third place will take home P10,000 plus six months’ free supply of 11kg Solane LPG. Other dance crews will also receive consolation prizes of P 2,000. All winning teams will receive other gifts from Solane.

Have fun showing off your winning dance moves!

Visit https://www.solanedancechallenge.com/ or Solane’s official Facebook page https://web.facebook.com/solane.ph.

