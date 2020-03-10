YellowKorner is finally here

YellowKorner, the popular Paris-based art photography brand, is finally in the Philippines.

Located at Greenbelt 5 in Makati City, the gallery features the works of over 250 renowned artists such as legacy photographer Slim Aarons, up-and-coming talents Formento+Formento, Tuul et Bruno Morandi, Ludwig Favre, and famed French photographer Nicolas Bets.

General manager Stephen Elizaga said, “We offer high-quality, three-dimensional photographs from coveted collector photographs, breathtaking landscapes, vivid portraits, and jaw-dropping fashion photography. Each limited edition photograph is numbered and provided with a certificate of authenticity.”

Being the largest publisher of high-quality photography in the world, YellowKorner boasts of carefully curated selection of art-shot photographs for beginners who are slowly building their collection to massive, life-scale sized pieces for the avid art lover.

Among the guests who graced the gallery’s grand opening were Franco and Ayen Laurel, Pia Magalona, Kelly Misa, and French photographer Sebastien Gilbert, who previewed his underwater photography series during the launch.

YellowKorner has galleries in over 80 locations including Paris, New York, Tokyo, and Shanghai.

(YellowKorner’s Philippine gallery is located at third floor, Greenbelt 5, Makati City. For more information, visit www.yellowkorner.com/, Yellow Korner Manila on Facebook and @yellowkorner_ph on Instagram.)