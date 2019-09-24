Casa Y Jardi Naram Pashmina n 2019: ‘Mother of All Bazaars’

Often dubbed as the “Mother of All Bazaars” because it has been around since the ‘50s, the Catholic Women’s Club’s (CWC’s) Casa Y Jardin bazaar is all set to open its doors to excited shoppers on Sept. 28 and 29 at The Fifth, Power Plant Mall, Rockwell, Makati City from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the past, the CWC members themselves handcrafted various home and gift items and sold them at their yearly bazaars, which were held in their own well-appointed homes. They would then invite their friends to their homes and the tradition was carried on year after year, usually in October or in November.

Pleats J.

CWC members held workshops every week the whole year round to produce their handcrafted items. They did this until bazaar season came. In the past, only CWC members were allowed to sell their handcrafted Christmas items during the bazaar in their own big booth called “Christmas World.” In the ‘90s, concessionaires were invited to join the bazaar, then held either in the Rizal Ballroom of the Peninsula Manila or the Hotel InterContinental Ballroom.

This year’s two-day bazaar in Rockwell will feature 80 vendors.

Savonille.

“What sets Casa Y Jardin apart from other bazaars is the sale of the limited edition ‘Mother and Child’ porcelain plate. This year, the bazaar will launch limited edition plates of National Artist Vicente Manansala’s Mother and Child. In the past, artists featured in the limited edition plates included Botong Francisco, Fernando Amorsolo, Ang Kiukok, Tam Austria, Betsy Westendorp, Blanco among others,” says CWC president Nene Pe Lim.

Products such as the finest cashmere wool and pashmina shawls and kaftans by Naram Pashmina; one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry using semi-precious stones, sea pearls and exquisite gemstones with lavish, intricate and elegant design; elaborate handcrafted metal bracelets, statement neckpieces, and earrings by Otsirave, Yerovi, Elizabeth Campos and Heart Factory; trendy, fashionable and comfortable dresses by Pleats J; curated trendy and locally made bags and handcrafted footwear by Sandria; one-of-a-kind bayongs and hats by Bayongciaga; and Sabina’s colorful handwoven bags, are a few of the innovative and unique items you will find at the Casa Y Jardin bazaar.

Yerovi Jewelry.

Also popular among shoppers, which will again be present in the 2019 bazaar, is the Gold Elephant Table. It carries various items donated by CWC members to be sold at giveaway prices.

This year, the Casa Y Jardin committee under the leadership of CWC president Nene Pe Lim includes Nora Robles and Minda Pama as co-chairpersons, with members Maritess Pineda, Velia Cruz, Evelyn Ranada, Ning Ning de Ocampo, Lois Villanueva, Rose Marie Hugo and Baby Tan.

The bazaar raises funds to benefit more than 60 charities, among them the Elsie Gaches Village, Alabang Hospice, Good Shepherd and homes for the aged, abandoned children, the handicapped, as well as scholarships for poor children.

Otsirave.

(For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CWCchristmasbazaar.)

‘Bahaginan Waldorf 100... Salamat Waldorf!’

Baptism of Water by Emanuel Soriano, watercolor and gouache on cotton paper, 211⁄2” x 291⁄2”.

A free concert celebrating 100 years of Waldorf education will be held on Sept. 29, Sunday, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the UP College of Music Abelardo Hall Auditorium.

Waldorf graduates, students, teachers, families, friends, friends of friends will share music, songs, dance, words of thanks, encouragement, and hope. Admission is free.

Former UP president and National Security Adviser Emanuel Soriano, who suffered a stroke but found new movement through painting, has donated some of the proceeds from the sale of his works to help mount this concert.

“He has Waldorf to thank for giving birth to the painter in him,” says his daughter Rinna. In fact, the poster for the concert features one of his paintings Baptism of Water, with the guidance of his art mentor, Maria Abulencia.

(For more information about the concert and Soriano’s other works, please contact Rinna at 0917-8321964.)

