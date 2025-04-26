^

WATCH: Pope Francis leaves Vatican, boards Popemobile for the last time

Philstar.com
April 26, 2025 | 7:49pm

Pope Francis' casket left St. Peter's Square on the Popemobile in what is considered the last time the pontiff would leave the Vatican.

Francis, who died April 21, 2025 at age 88, is set to be entombed in a private cereony at Santa Maria Maggiore, or St. Mary Major Basilica, in the center of Rome, Italy, breaking centuries of tradition. Popes before him have been buried at St. Peter's Basilica.

ITALY

PAPAL BASILICA OF SANTA MARIA MAGGIORE

POPE FRANCIS

ROME
