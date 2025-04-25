WATCH: Who is the nun standing in silent tribute near Pope Francis?

MANILA, Philippines — A quiet moment at St. Peter’s Basilica on April 23 drew attention when a nun carrying a green backpack approached Pope Francis’ coffin.

She stood in silence for several minutes, praying and weeping.

But she wasn’t just a mourner. She was a longtime friend of the late pontiff.

Who is she, and what was her connection to Pope Francis?