MANILA, Philippines — How is a new Pope chosen?



During the sede vacante, the period when there is no pope, the responsibility of managing the Catholic Church and the important task of choosing its new leader lies in the hands of the cardinals.



Only cardinals who are under the age of 80 are allowed to participate in the voting during the conclave, the sacred ceremony held inside the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican.