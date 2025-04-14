^

WATCH: J-Hope wows Filipino ARMYs with 'Baepsae'

Philstar.com
April 14, 2025 | 7:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member J-Hope performed the group’s song “Baepsae” on the second day of his “Hope on the Stage” concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, April 13.

The two-day Manila concerts served as the first stop of the Asian leg of his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour.
 

CONCERT

J-HOPE

KPOP
