WATCH: J-Hope wows Filipino ARMYs with 'Baepsae'
April 14, 2025 | 7:04pm
MANILA, Philippines — BTS member J-Hope performed the group’s song “Baepsae” on the second day of his “Hope on the Stage” concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, April 13.
The two-day Manila concerts served as the first stop of the Asian leg of his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour.
