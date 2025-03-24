WATCH: 'Medico-legal officer' listed as drug war suspect's cause of death

MANILA, Philippines — A death certificate flagged by forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun has sparked controversy after it listed “medico-legal officer” as the cause of death for a drug war victim in 2020. The document, which was posted on social media, raised questions about the accuracy of official records related to the government’s anti-drug campaign.

When asked by a social media user who was responsible for the error, the forensic expert pointed to the Philippine National Police (PNP), questioning whether it was an “admission of guilt.”

READ: Forensic pathologist Fortun flags unusual cause of death in drug war cases