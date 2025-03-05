WATCH: Democratic lawmaker ejected from US Congress for booing Trump

A US Democratic lawmaker was ejected from a joint session of Congress on Tuesday after he booed and shouted at Donald Trump while the president delivered a prime-time address.

Veteran congressman Al Green of Texas stood up, raised and shook his cane and shouted at Trump, prompting jeers from Republicans across the aisle.

Congressional aides then escorted the African-American lawmaker out of the House of Representatives chamber as Trump looked on.