WATCH: Will government hit brakes on jeepney phaseout?

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
March 6, 2023 | 9:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jeepney drivers and operators started their week-long protest on Monday, March 6 against the government's plan to phase out traditional jeepneys.

While they do not reject the concept of modernization, transport groups have expressed difficulty paying for modern jeepneys, each costing at least P2 million.

Even with a P160,000 government subsidy, most operators and drivers have said they cannot afford to join program without falling into debt.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board earlier extended the deadline to Dec. 31, 2023 for drivers and operators to enter into cooperatives or else risk losing their franchise to operate. — Video edited by Anj Andaya

