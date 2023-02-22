^

News Videos

WATCH: Should 'Plane' be banned in Philippine cinemas? Robin Padilla says yes

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 4:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — For Senator Robinhood "Robin" Padilla, the Hollywood film “Plane” should be banned from showing in Philippine cinemas.

Padilla said that the fictional film put the country in a negative light after it showed Filipino terrorists taking foreigners hostage in Jolo, Sulu.

While local critics are welcome, Padilla said that he draws the line when foreign entities try to dish out criticism towards the country. — Video edited by Anj Andaya

