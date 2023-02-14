WATCH: Do you agree? Bongbong Marcos says Philippines 'in a good place'

MANILA, Philippines — Amid rising food prices and with about 2.2 million Filipinos of working age unemployed, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said the Philippines is in a better place than it was when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The president made the statement before the Filipino community in an event that was part of his five-day official visit to Japan.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the Philippines recorded a 14-year high inflation rate of 8.7% in January of 2023.

Unemployment also increased slightly in December to 4.3% compared against 4.2% in November.

In contrast, unemployment in January 2020 was at 5.3%.