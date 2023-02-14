^

News Videos

WATCH: Do you agree? Bongbong Marcos says Philippines 'in a good place'

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
February 14, 2023 | 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Amid rising food prices and with about 2.2 million Filipinos of working age unemployed, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said the Philippines is in a better place than it was when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The president made the statement before the Filipino community in an event that was part of his five-day official visit to Japan.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the Philippines recorded a 14-year high inflation rate of 8.7% in January of 2023.

Unemployment also increased slightly in December to 4.3% compared against 4.2% in November.

In contrast, unemployment in January 2020 was at 5.3%.

BONGBONG MARCOS

ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
ANYARE?: How is Siargao rebuilding over a year after Odette?
1 hour ago

ANYARE?: How is Siargao rebuilding over a year after Odette?

1 hour ago
A year later, how is Siargao rising from the devastation of Odette?
News Videos
fbtw
Fact check: 'Heartbreaking' photo of dog not from Turkey
3 days ago

Fact check: 'Heartbreaking' photo of dog not from Turkey

By Martin Ramos | 3 days ago
While the intention may not be to mislead the public on purpose, there lies a danger in the practice of passing...
News Videos
fbtw
Fact check: Video of collapsed scaffolding not in Turkey
3 days ago

Fact check: Video of collapsed scaffolding not in Turkey

By Martin Ramos | 3 days ago
The video was from a 2016 incident in Japan and not from the 2023 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.
News Videos
fbtw
FACT CHECK: No tsunami in T&uuml;rkiye due to earthquake
3 days ago

FACT CHECK: No tsunami in Türkiye due to earthquake

By Martin Ramos | 3 days ago
Running through a reverse image search, the original video actually shows a tsunami that damaged the city of Palu in Indonesia...
News Videos
fbtw
FACT CHECK: Video of collapsed building not from T&uuml;rkiye
4 days ago

FACT CHECK: Video of collapsed building not from Türkiye

By Martin Ramos | 4 days ago
The video may also cause confusion among rescuers on the ground who may spend time verifying this video instead of responding...
News Videos
fbtw
FACT CHECK: False T&uuml;rkiye earthquake videos making rounds online
4 days ago

FACT CHECK: False Türkiye earthquake videos making rounds online

By Martin Ramos | 4 days ago
However, not all of these show actual damages in Turkey. Philstar.com compiled various misleading videos and photos that have...
News Videos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with