Fact check: 'Heartbreaking' photo of dog not from Turkey

MANILA, Philippines — Several photos and videos have been circulating online after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6.

However, not all of these show actual damages in Turkey. Philstar.com compiled various misleading videos and photos that have been viewed and shared online.

CLAIM: A picture on Twitter (1:20-1:33) claimed that a dog was lying down beside the hand of a victim under the rubble due to the earthquake in Turkey.

RATING: This is False.

FACTS: While the location of the photo could not determined, the year it was taken was in 2018..

What the post said

The tweeted photo was captioned “Heartbreaking Photo of The Day ????” along with hashtags such as “#PrayForTurkey”

What it left out

Running through a reverse image search, the original photo was found on a stock image website that was taken on Oct. 18, 2018, which was years before the 2023 Turkey earthquake.

Essential context

The devastating quake has so far killed over 24,000 people in Turkey and Syria, flattened thousands of buildings and threatened the lives of many victims who are without shelter and drinking water.

Experts fear the number will continue to rise sharply.

Chances of finding survivors have dimmed now that the 72-hour mark that experts consider the most likely period to save lives has passed.

Why it matters

This specific tweet was viewed 1.5 times on Twitter, as of writing.

While the intention may not be to mislead the public on purpose, there lies a danger in the practice of passing off something as a fact without verifying its authenticity. — Video edited by Anj Andaya; with reports from Agence France Presse

