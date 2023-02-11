^

News Videos

Fact check: 'Heartbreaking' photo of dog not from Turkey

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 11:24am

MANILA, Philippines — Several photos and videos have been circulating online after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6.

However, not all of these show actual damages in Turkey. Philstar.com compiled various misleading videos and photos that have been viewed and shared online. 

CLAIM: A picture on Twitter (1:20-1:33) claimed that a dog was lying down beside the hand of a victim under the rubble due to the earthquake in Turkey. 

RATING: This is False.

FACTS: While the location of the photo could not determined, the year it was taken was in 2018..

What the post said 

The tweeted photo was captioned “Heartbreaking Photo of The Day ????” along with hashtags such as “#PrayForTurkey”

What it left out

Running through a reverse image search, the original photo was found on a stock image website that was taken on Oct. 18, 2018, which was years before the 2023 Turkey earthquake.

Essential context

The devastating quake has so far killed over 24,000 people in Turkey and Syria, flattened thousands of buildings and threatened the lives of many victims who are without shelter and drinking water.

Experts fear the number will continue to rise sharply.

Chances of finding survivors have dimmed now that the 72-hour mark that experts consider the most likely period to save lives has passed.

Why it matters

This specific tweet was viewed 1.5 times on Twitter, as of writing.  

While the intention may not be to mislead the public on purpose, there lies a danger in the practice of passing off something as a fact without verifying its authenticity. — Video edited by Anj Andaya; with reports from Agence France Presse

---

Philstar.com is a founding partner of Tsek.ph, a collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippines’ elections and an initiative of academe, civil society groups and media to counter disinformation and provide the public with verified information.

Want to know more about our fact-checking initiative? Check our FAQs here. Have a claim you want fact-checked? Reach out to us at [email protected].

EARTHQUAKE

SYRIA

TURKEY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Fact check: 'Heartbreaking' photo of dog not from Turkey
44 minutes ago

Fact check: 'Heartbreaking' photo of dog not from Turkey

By Martin Ramos | 44 minutes ago
While the intention may not be to mislead the public on purpose, there lies a danger in the practice of passing...
News Videos
fbtw
FACT CHECK: No tsunami in T&uuml;rkiye due to earthquake
19 hours ago

FACT CHECK: No tsunami in Türkiye due to earthquake

By Martin Ramos | 19 hours ago
Running through a reverse image search, the original video actually shows a tsunami that damaged the city of Palu in Indonesia...
News Videos
fbtw
FACT CHECK: Video of collapsed building not from T&uuml;rkiye
1 day ago

FACT CHECK: Video of collapsed building not from Türkiye

By Martin Ramos | 1 day ago
The video may also cause confusion among rescuers on the ground who may spend time verifying this video instead of responding...
News Videos
fbtw
FACT CHECK: False T&uuml;rkiye earthquake videos making rounds online
1 day ago

FACT CHECK: False Türkiye earthquake videos making rounds online

By Martin Ramos | 1 day ago
However, not all of these show actual damages in Turkey. Philstar.com compiled various misleading videos and photos that have...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: LeBron James makes NBA history
2 days ago

WATCH: LeBron James makes NBA history

By Martin Ramos | 2 days ago
Lakers superstar LeBron James is now the NBA’s all-time leading scorer after scoring 38 points against the Oklahoma...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Select ALLTV programs rumored to go off-air
3 days ago

WATCH: Select ALLTV programs rumored to go off-air

By Martin Ramos | 3 days ago
Less than six months since its soft launch, several programs of ALLTV channel 2 are rumored to temporarily go off...
News Videos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with