WATCH: Marcos Jr. is staying as agri chief

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
January 25, 2023 | 3:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite calls for his resignation as chief of the Department of Agriculture, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.does not seem to be heeding that call anytime soon.

Marcos believes that more things can be done quickly if the President is calling the shots as compared to an appointed secretary.

"The President they cannot say no to. And ‘pag hindi nila ginawa ‘yung utos ko, puwede kong sitahin.” he said in an interview with local news anchors.

 

