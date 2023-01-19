^

News Videos

WATCH: Senators grill Bureau of Customs for going after pasalubongs

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 12:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) received an earful from some senators for seizing smuggled products from 10 crew members of Philippine Airlines.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo questioned why the agency has not caught any big-time smugglers and instead focused their attention on these crew members.

While the crew members are not currently facing criminal charges, they are in violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and Presidential Decree 1433 for Violation of Plant Quarantine Law.

 

SIBUYAS

TULFO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Senators grill Bureau of Customs for going after pasalubongs
1 hour ago

WATCH: Senators grill Bureau of Customs for going after pasalubongs

By Martin Ramos | 1 hour ago
Senator Raffy Tulfo questioned as to why the agency has not caught any big-time smugglers and instead focused their attention...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Court of Tax Appeals: Rappler not a tax evader
17 hours ago

WATCH: Court of Tax Appeals: Rappler not a tax evader

By Martin Ramos | 17 hours ago
The CTA ruled that "no civil liability may be adjudged against the accused as the alleged unpaid tax obligations have not...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Comparing the airport fiascos of the USA and the Philippines
20 hours ago

WATCH: Comparing the airport fiascos of the USA and the Philippines

By Martin Ramos | 20 hours ago
Both the Philippines and the United States of America (USA) experienced their own airport fiascos to kick off the new ye...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Why are thousands of Filipino nurses moving abroad?
22 hours ago

WATCH: Why are thousands of Filipino nurses moving abroad?

By Martin Ramos | 22 hours ago
Higher pay and benefits are just a few reasons why Filipino nursing students are opting to study and work overseas.
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Philippines needs more air traffic controllers
8 days ago

WATCH: Philippines needs more air traffic controllers

By Martin Ramos | 8 days ago
CAAP said the government is unable to match the salaries and benefits being offered by countries in the Middle East for...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Son of Justice Secretary Remulla absolved of drug charges
12 days ago

WATCH: Son of Justice Secretary Remulla absolved of drug charges

By Martin Ramos | 12 days ago
Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III, son of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, was acquitted on Friday over illegal possession of...
News Videos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with