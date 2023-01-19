WATCH: Senators grill Bureau of Customs for going after pasalubongs

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) received an earful from some senators for seizing smuggled products from 10 crew members of Philippine Airlines.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo questioned why the agency has not caught any big-time smugglers and instead focused their attention on these crew members.

While the crew members are not currently facing criminal charges, they are in violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and Presidential Decree 1433 for Violation of Plant Quarantine Law.