WATCH: Court of Tax Appeals: Rappler not a tax evader

MANILA, Philippines — Nobel Peace Prize Awardee Maria Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corp. acquitted on Wednesday, January 18 by the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) of four tax violation charges.



The CTA ruled that "no civil liability may be adjudged against the accused as the alleged unpaid tax obligations have not been factually and legally established and proven".



The Rappler CEO said that the court’s decision is not just for Rappler but for all Filipinos that have been wrongfully accused. — with reports from Kristine Joy Patag