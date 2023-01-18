^

News Videos

WATCH: Court of Tax Appeals: Rappler not a tax evader

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 8:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Nobel Peace Prize Awardee Maria Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corp. acquitted on Wednesday, January 18  by the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) of four tax violation charges.

The CTA ruled that "no civil liability may be adjudged against the accused as the alleged unpaid tax obligations have not been factually and legally established and proven".

The Rappler CEO said that the court’s decision is not just for Rappler but for all Filipinos that have been wrongfully accused.  with reports from Kristine Joy Patag 

 

MARIA RESSA OF RAPPLER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
ANYARE?: What a year the first week of 2023 has been
3 hours ago

ANYARE?: What a year the first week of 2023 has been

3 hours ago
A purge among cops, a bombshell acquittal, a massive airspace outage and a celebrity getting canceled — all during the...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Comparing the airport fiascos of the USA and the Philippines
3 hours ago

WATCH: Comparing the airport fiascos of the USA and the Philippines

By Martin Ramos | 3 hours ago
Both the Philippines and the United States of America (USA) experienced their own airport fiascos to kick off the new ye...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Why are thousands of Filipino nurses moving abroad?
5 hours ago

WATCH: Why are thousands of Filipino nurses moving abroad?

By Martin Ramos | 5 hours ago
Higher pay and benefits are just a few reasons why Filipino nursing students are opting to study and work overseas.
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Philippines needs more air traffic controllers
7 days ago

WATCH: Philippines needs more air traffic controllers

By Martin Ramos | 7 days ago
CAAP said the government is unable to match the salaries and benefits being offered by countries in the Middle East for...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Son of Justice Secretary Remulla absolved of drug charges
11 days ago

WATCH: Son of Justice Secretary Remulla absolved of drug charges

By Martin Ramos | 11 days ago
Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III, son of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, was acquitted on Friday over illegal possession of...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Full homily of Pope Francis at Benedict XVI's funeral
12 days ago

WATCH: Full homily of Pope Francis at Benedict XVI's funeral

12 days ago
At 9:30 a.m. in the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Vatican City's St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis presided over the...
News Videos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with