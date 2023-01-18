ANYARE?: What a year the first week of 2023 has been

MANILA, Philippines — A purge among cops, a bombshell acquittal, a massive airspace outage and a celebrity getting canceled — all during the first week of 2023.

Are these omens of things to come for this year?

Tonight we ask: Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he looks back at the year that was the first week of 2023.

Catch the latest episode of Anyare? on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, on Philstar.com’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.