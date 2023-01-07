^

News Videos

WATCH: Son of Justice Secretary Remulla absolved of drug charges

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
January 7, 2023 | 9:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III, son of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, was acquitted on Friday over illegal possession of P1.3 million worth of high-grade marijuana.

The Las Piñas Regional Court Branch 197 deemed that evidence failed to substantially prove that Remulla III knew that he was to receive a package on the day of his arrest, October 11, 2022.

The court also noted potential evidence tampering due to doubts on the handling of the confiscated illegal drugs or the chain of custody, as held in Republic Act 6195 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.

Remulla III walked free on the same day of his acquittal, three months since he was arrested. — Video edited by Anj Andaya

BOYING REMULLA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Son of Justice Secretary Remulla absolved of drug charges
1 hour ago

WATCH: Son of Justice Secretary Remulla absolved of drug charges

By Martin Ramos | 1 hour ago
Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III, son of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, was acquitted on Friday over illegal possession of...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Duplicate transactions cause confusion among BPI clients
2 days ago

WATCH: Duplicate transactions cause confusion among BPI clients

By Martin Ramos | 2 days ago
In a statement, BPI said that they are working on reversing "double transactions" that resulted in customers being credited...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: The challenges of online SIM Card Registration
10 days ago

WATCH: The challenges of online SIM Card Registration

By Martin Ramos | 10 days ago
This, however, was not without its challenges as those who attempted to register their SIM cards were met with congested registration...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: DTI says P500 enough for Noche Buena
December 15, 2022 - 1:55pm

WATCH: DTI says P500 enough for Noche Buena

By Martin Ramos | December 15, 2022 - 1:55pm
They proposed a list of food items that Filipinos can buy for less than 500 pesos for the traditional Christmas eve dinn...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: NCR mayors to suspend driver&rsquo;s license confiscation
December 12, 2022 - 6:33pm

WATCH: NCR mayors to suspend driver’s license confiscation

By Martin Ramos | December 12, 2022 - 6:33pm
Under this measure, motorists will no longer be constrained to pay the fines for their corresponding penalties in the LGU...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Marcoleta wants to give Filipinos astronaut-like food
December 9, 2022 - 7:03pm

WATCH: Marcoleta wants to give Filipinos astronaut-like food

By Martin Ramos | December 9, 2022 - 7:03pm
He claimed that astronauts can go “months” without eating because of the special type of food they consume.
News Videos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with