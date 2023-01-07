WATCH: Son of Justice Secretary Remulla absolved of drug charges

MANILA, Philippines — Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III, son of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, was acquitted on Friday over illegal possession of P1.3 million worth of high-grade marijuana.

The Las Piñas Regional Court Branch 197 deemed that evidence failed to substantially prove that Remulla III knew that he was to receive a package on the day of his arrest, October 11, 2022.

The court also noted potential evidence tampering due to doubts on the handling of the confiscated illegal drugs or the chain of custody, as held in Republic Act 6195 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.

Remulla III walked free on the same day of his acquittal, three months since he was arrested. — Video edited by Anj Andaya