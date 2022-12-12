WATCH: NCR mayors to suspend driver’s license confiscation

MANILA, Philippines — All mayors of the National Capital Region (NCR) have agreed to impose a moratorium on confiscating the driver’s license of motorists violating traffic regulations.

In the meantime, the local government units, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Land Transportation Office will curate the guidelines for the proposed single ticketing system.

Under this measure, motorists will no longer be constrained to pay the fines for their corresponding penalties in the LGU where they were caught.

The proposed system is set to take place in the first quarter of 2023.