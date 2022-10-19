^

WATCH: BTS gets ready for military service; is it the same with mandatory ROTC for Filipinos?

Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 3:02pm

Manila, Philippines — K-Pop supergroup BTS is now getting ready to enlist in the South Korean military to render their mandatory military service.

Is the military service in South Korea the same as the mandatory ROTC that President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. wants to revive? — Script by Martin Ramos, Video by Anj Andaya

