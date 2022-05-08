WATCH: Full video of Bongbong Marcos' final campaign speech

In his final speech as a presidential candidate, Bongbong Marcos again talks about unity of Filipinos at the UniTeam miting de avance at Aseana grounds, May 7.

"Dahan dahan po ay dumadami po ang sumasama sa atin, dahan dahan po ay naririnig natin ang sagot ng ating mga kababayan sa sigaw ng Uniteam ng pagkakaisa," Marcos said.

(Gradually, people are increasingly joining us, slowly, we are hearing the response of our people to the cry of Uniteam, that is, of unity.)

The miting de avance in Luzon is a culmination of a three-day series of events: In Iloilo on May 3 and Davao on May 5.