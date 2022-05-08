WATCH: Catriona Gray struts to stage at her first campaign rally

Miss Universe 2018 took her signature beauty queen walk into the political arena first the first time as she appeared at Vice President Leni Robredo's miting de avance in Makati City on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Gray, who earlier endorsed Robredo for president in a self-produced video, officially joined a campaign rally for the first time.

Joselle Reyes for Philstar.com Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, a Filipino-Australian model, makes a surprise appearance at the miting de avance of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

In her 5-minute address, Gray told the crowd of nearly 800,000 that she would talk about the future.

"Look to the people around you... aren't we as diverse as our nation—all ages, communities and backgrounds and walks of life. See how VP Leni has inspired us to come out of our homes, out of our comfort zones," she said.

RELATED: Gray to pink: Catriona Gray bares her May 9 bets in voting awareness vlog