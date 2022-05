WATCH: Isko Moreno uses final campaign speech to take jabs at Robredo

MANILA, Philippines — For his over one-hour miting de avance in Manila, Isko Moreno Domagoso spent more than 40 minutes taking jabs at Vice President Leni Robredo.

Instead of talking about his Bilis Kilos Economic Agenda, he railed against unnamed oppressors from Ayala Avenue where Robredo was concurrently holding her final campaign event with a record crowd. — Video by Franco Luna