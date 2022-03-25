^

News Videos

WATCH: 'Increased presence' of Filipino fishing boats in Scarborough Shoal

Philstar.com
March 25, 2022 | 10:24am

There is now an "increasing presence" of Filipino fishing boats around Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc / Panatag Shoal), the Philippine Coast Guard says, citing its monitoring between Feb. 28 and Mar. 5. Coast Guard Admiral Artemio Abu considers this a "milestone."

This was almost a year after the coast guard started conducting drills in the area. In October last year, the Philippines filed diplomatic protests against China for its unlawful restriction of Filipino fishermen near Panatag Shoal.

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

SCARBOROUGH SHOAL

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
WATCH: Cop uses stick to enforce social distancing at Manila dolomite beach
October 18, 2021 - 9:29pm

WATCH: Cop uses stick to enforce social distancing at Manila dolomite beach

By Rosette Adel | October 18, 2021 - 9:29pm
An estimated 10,000 individuals flocked Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach on Sunday, a day after the National Capital Region downgraded...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: US Navy warship conducts live fire exercise in Philippine Sea
March 17, 2021 - 9:56am

WATCH: US Navy warship conducts live fire exercise in Philippine Sea

March 17, 2021 - 9:56am
Photos and videos released by the US Navy showed guided-missile destroyers USS Rafael Peralta, USS Benfold and USS John S....
News Videos
fbtw
How tourism enterprises can apply for accreditation through DOT&rsquo;s online portal
September 30, 2020 - 9:21pm

How tourism enterprises can apply for accreditation through DOT’s online portal

By Rosette Adel | September 30, 2020 - 9:21pm
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday launched its digitized accreditation system.
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Boracay now ready for local tourists
September 30, 2020 - 7:11pm

WATCH: Boracay now ready for local tourists

By EC Toledo | September 30, 2020 - 7:11pm
The Department of Tourism is set to open the doors of the country's top tourist destination starting October 1 after almost...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: New Airbus helicopter takes on F1 top driver
September 21, 2020 - 1:55pm

WATCH: New Airbus helicopter takes on F1 top driver

September 21, 2020 - 1:55pm
Watch this epic chase over the Circuit Paul Ricard race track at Le Castellet.
News Videos
fbtw
Welcome to the jungle: plants overrun apartment blocks in China
September 15, 2020 - 2:21pm

Welcome to the jungle: plants overrun apartment blocks in China

September 15, 2020 - 2:21pm
An experimental green housing project in a Chinese megacity promised prospective residents life in a "vertical forest", with...
News Videos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with