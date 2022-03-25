WATCH: 'Increased presence' of Filipino fishing boats in Scarborough Shoal
March 25, 2022 | 10:24am
There is now an "increasing presence" of Filipino fishing boats around Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc / Panatag Shoal), the Philippine Coast Guard says, citing its monitoring between Feb. 28 and Mar. 5. Coast Guard Admiral Artemio Abu considers this a "milestone."
This was almost a year after the coast guard started conducting drills in the area. In October last year, the Philippines filed diplomatic protests against China for its unlawful restriction of Filipino fishermen near Panatag Shoal.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
October 18, 2021 - 9:29pm
By Rosette Adel | October 18, 2021 - 9:29pm
March 17, 2021 - 9:56am
March 17, 2021 - 9:56am
September 30, 2020 - 9:21pm
By Rosette Adel | September 30, 2020 - 9:21pm
September 30, 2020 - 7:11pm
By EC Toledo | September 30, 2020 - 7:11pm
September 21, 2020 - 1:55pm
September 21, 2020 - 1:55pm
September 15, 2020 - 2:21pm
September 15, 2020 - 2:21pm
Recommended