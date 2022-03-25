WATCH: 'Increased presence' of Filipino fishing boats in Scarborough Shoal

There is now an "increasing presence" of Filipino fishing boats around Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc / Panatag Shoal), the Philippine Coast Guard says, citing its monitoring between Feb. 28 and Mar. 5. Coast Guard Admiral Artemio Abu considers this a "milestone."

This was almost a year after the coast guard started conducting drills in the area. In October last year, the Philippines filed diplomatic protests against China for its unlawful restriction of Filipino fishermen near Panatag Shoal.