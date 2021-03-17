^

WATCH: US Navy warship conducts live fire exercise in Philippine Sea

(Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 9:56am

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron (DESRON) conducted live fire exercises in the Philippine Sea last Sunday.

Photos and videos released by the US Navy showed guided-missile destroyers USS Rafael Peralta, USS Benfold and USS John S. McCain holding the drills.

The three forward-deployed guided-missile destroyers are assigned to Task Force 71/DESRON 15, which is also the US 7th Fleet's principal force. —  Patricia Lourdes Viray

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Benfold (DDG 65), left, and USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), right, sail during a live-fire exercise with USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.
US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christopher Pele, from Phoenix, fires an M240 machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during a live-fire gunnery exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), USS Benfold (DDG 65), furthest, and USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), middle, conduct a live-fire exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.
US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) during a live-fire exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.
US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) fires a MK 38 machine gun during a live-fire exercise. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.
US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano

 

