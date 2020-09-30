How tourism enterprises can apply for accreditation through DOT’s online portal

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Tuesday launched its digitized accreditation system.

Tourism enterprises can now apply online for accreditation with the tourism agency via its new portal https://accreditation.tourism.gov.ph.

“The new online accreditation system is the DOT's response to delivering efficient, paperless transactions and hazard-free government service under the ‘new normal,’” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said during the launch.

She added that the online system also “fulfills President Duterte’s call for the streamlining and automation of services in the Ease of Doing Business Act signed in 2018 and the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, which directs government offices to expedite delivery of services in view of COVID-19.

The online accreditation system’s upgraded version now covers the following features: business accounts, email verification, real-time application status notification and an upcoming online payment system.

The DOT and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier reminded that accommodation establishments that plan on going back to business under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ), and General Community Quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ periods must secure a Certificate of Authority to operate from the DOT.

Accommodation establishments are those that operate primarily for accommodation purposes including, but not limited to, hotels, resorts, apartment hotels, tourist inns, motels, pension houses, private homes used for homestay, ecolodges, serviced apartments, condotels, and bed and breakfast facilities.

The tourism agency said this certification is free of charge.

“With this ‘No DOT Certification, No Operation policy’, we shall further implement the DOT Health and Safety Guidelines for Accommodation Establishments Under the New Normal based on protocols issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) for the safety of our guests and tourists in the resumption of tourism activities,” Puyat said in June.

The DOT said that, as of September 15, a total of 10,042 tourism enterprises were accredited nationwide which is an increase of 32.36% from last year.