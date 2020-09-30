How tourism enterprises can apply for accreditation through DOT’s online portal
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 9:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Tuesday launched its digitized accreditation system.

Tourism enterprises can now apply online for accreditation with the tourism agency via its new portal https://accreditation.tourism.gov.ph.

“The new online accreditation system is the DOT's response to delivering efficient, paperless transactions and hazard-free government service under the ‘new normal,’” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said during the launch.

She added that the online system also “fulfills President Duterte’s call for the streamlining and automation of services in the Ease of Doing Business Act signed in 2018 and the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, which directs government offices to expedite delivery of services in view of COVID-19.

The online accreditation system’s upgraded version now covers the following features: business accounts, email verification, real-time application status notification and an upcoming online payment system.

The DOT and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier reminded that accommodation establishments that plan on going back to business under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ), and General Community Quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ periods must secure a Certificate of Authority to operate from the DOT.

Accommodation establishments are those that operate primarily for accommodation purposes including, but not limited to, hotels, resorts, apartment hotels, tourist inns, motels, pension houses, private homes used for homestay, ecolodges, serviced apartments, condotels, and bed and breakfast facilities.

The tourism agency said this certification is free of charge.

“With this ‘No DOT Certification, No Operation policy’, we shall further implement the DOT Health and Safety Guidelines for Accommodation Establishments Under the New Normal based on protocols issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) for the safety of our guests and tourists in the resumption of tourism activities,” Puyat said in June.

The DOT said that, as of September 15, a total of 10,042 tourism enterprises were accredited nationwide which is an increase of 32.36% from last year.

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NEW NORMAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
3 hours ago
WATCH: Boracay now ready for local tourists
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 3 hours ago
The Department of Tourism is set to open the doors of the country's top tourist destination starting October 1 after almost...
News Videos
fbfb
9 days ago
WATCH: New Airbus helicopter takes on F1 top driver
9 days ago
Watch this epic chase over the Circuit Paul Ricard race track at Le Castellet.
News Videos
fbfb
15 days ago
Welcome to the jungle: plants overrun apartment blocks in China
15 days ago
An experimental green housing project in a Chinese megacity promised prospective residents life in a "vertical forest", with...
News Videos
fbfb
21 days ago
WATCH: What Isko Moreno is committing to do for Manila Bay
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 21 days ago
"Pupulutin ko 'yan."
News Videos
fbfb
21 days ago
WATCH: Taiwan's controversial pig festival draws smaller sacrifices
By Sean Chang | 21 days ago
A festival in Taiwan where enormous pigs are slaughtered and displayed is drawing smaller crowds as animal rights activists...
News Videos
fbfb
29 days ago
WATCH: Palace denies Duterte will 'remove' PhilHealth regional vice presidents
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 29 days ago
Palace denies President Rodrigo Duterte will remove regional vice presidents of PhilHealth despite Duterte's orders which...
News Videos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with