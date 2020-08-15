WATCH: How San Lazaro Hospital manages medical waste during the pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Aside from taking care of patients, San Lazaro Hospital in Manila is also taking care that its medical waste is handled properly to prevent infection and contamination.

The hospital, which admits many of the coronavirus patients in Metro Manila, produced an estimated 29,473 kilograms of infectious medical waste, which include used syringes, masks, gloves and other protective gear, from March to June of 2020.

It was expected to generate 16,000 kilograms of infectious waste in July due to surge in COVID-19 patients although the hospital has yet to release data for that month.

As a referral facility for infectious diseases, San Lazaro Hospital is careful in handling medical waste. After all, any lapses in the management of healthcare waste may lead to public health risks.

Lisa Rejuso, a sanitary worker at the hospital, walks us through the process of managing healthcare waste during the coronavirus pandemic.

Video produced by Philstar.com/EC Toledo IV

Reporting for this story was supported by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network.