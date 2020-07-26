WATCH: Looking back at promises that Duterte made and that people remember
(Philstar.com) - July 26, 2020 - 12:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — From a "war on drugs" to defending the sovereignty of our country, President Rodrigo Duterte has made a lot of promises throughout his term and even while on the campaign trail.

Philstar.com asked people to cite a promise that President Rodrigo Duterte made and whether they think he has fulfilled it.


Video by Erwin Cagadas and Deejae Dumlao
Edited by Erwin Cagadas

2020 SONA STATE OF THE NATION ADDRES
