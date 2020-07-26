WATCH: Looking back at promises that Duterte made and that people remember

MANILA, Philippines — From a "war on drugs" to defending the sovereignty of our country, President Rodrigo Duterte has made a lot of promises throughout his term and even while on the campaign trail.

Philstar.com asked people to cite a promise that President Rodrigo Duterte made and whether they think he has fulfilled it.



Video by Erwin Cagadas and Deejae Dumlao

Edited by Erwin Cagadas