WATCH: Looking back at promises that Duterte made and that people remember
(Philstar.com) - July 26, 2020 - 12:46pm
MANILA, Philippines — From a "war on drugs" to defending the sovereignty of our country, President Rodrigo Duterte has made a lot of promises throughout his term and even while on the campaign trail.
Philstar.com asked people to cite a promise that President Rodrigo Duterte made and whether they think he has fulfilled it.
Video by Erwin Cagadas and Deejae Dumlao
Edited by Erwin Cagadas
