WATCH: Locsin warns China of 'severest' response if military exercises reach Philippine territory
(Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 7:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs chief Teodoro Locsin Jr. warned China against conducting military exercises in the country’s territory after it reportedly conducted such activities around a disputed archipelago in the South China Sea.

In a taped statement Friday, the country’s top diplomat said the Philippines views “with interest and some concerns” reports about Chinese military exercises around Paracel Islands from July 1 to 5.

“The Chinese naval military exercises, if they stick to their coordinates, do not impinge on Philippine territory. These exercises are taking place in waters of Xisha Islands—the Paracels—over which Vietnam claims sovereignty,” Locsin said.

“Should the exercises spill over to Philippine territory then China is forewarned that it will be met with the severest response, diplomatic and whatever else is appropriate,” he added.

Pentagon earlier said it was concerned about Chinese military exercises around Paracel Islands and said the activities “further destabilize the situation” in the area claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan.

China said Friday the drills “were within the scope of China’s territorial sovereignty.”

The Philippines claims parts of the South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone and calls it the West Philippine Sea.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that China’s nine-dash line claim over the disputed waters is invalid. Beijing, however, does not acknowledge this decision.

“We call on the erring parties to refrain from escalating tension and abide by the responsibilities under international law, notably UNCLOS. We urge them to adhere to the rule of law and their commitments to international instruments such as the 2002 Declaration of the Conduct of the Parties in the South China Sea, particularly the exercise of self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability especially in this pandemic,” Locsin said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse

SOUTH CHINA SEA TEODORO LOCSIN JR. WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
WATCH: Patient takes doctor as hostage in a QC hospital
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 1 day ago
As seen in a viral video, a patient from East Avenue Medical Center took a doctor as hostage, claiming medical personnel did...
News Videos
fbfb
17 days ago
WATCH: Palace says Duterte is for press freedom, cites support for journalist in libel suit by rival
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 17 days ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte is a strong supporter of the freedom of the press, pointing...
News Videos
fbfb
22 days ago
WATCH: Diokno says protesters should not be arrested if social distancing is observed
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 22 days ago
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno said conducting protests on the streets should be legal as long as participants will practice...
News Videos
fbfb
24 days ago
WATCH: George Floyd murals painted across the globe
24 days ago
From Minneapolis, where George Floyd died while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a police officer, to...
News Videos
fbfb
27 days ago
Are there silver linings to COVID-19 pandemic? Food and tourism operators weigh in
By Rosette Adel | 27 days ago
With the COVID-19 pandemic upending several business industries globally including food tourism, travel operators and...
News Videos
fbfb
28 days ago
WATCH: Drilon questions Go's refusal to be interpellated after privilege speech
28 days ago
Before the speech, Sen. Bong Go said he would not take questions since these may take time away from more pressing matters,...
News Videos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with