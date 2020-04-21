Reasons why China should be asked to pay COVID-19 damages, according to German newspaper
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 9:34am
German newspaper Bild sent Chinese President Xi Jinping an invoice for billions of dollars for the havoc that the novel coronavirus wreaked.
The Chinese Embassy wrote an open letter protesting the newspaper's coverage.
Its editor-in-chief, Julian Reichelt, responded to it. Here's what he said.
Sponsored Articles
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
Recommended