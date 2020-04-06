WATCH: Ships to serve as 'quarantine vessels'

MANILA, Philippines — One of the two ships that will be used as a quarantine vessel or a "floating hospital" arrived in Manila on Monday.
M/V St. John Paul II of 2Go Group Inc. is docked at Pier 15 in Manila's Port Area.
Two ships from 2Go will be used as quarantine facilities for persons under investigation and persons under monitoring.
Commodore Armand Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson, said patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang might also be used as a floating hospital if needed.
"It needs to be inspected first but (BRP) Gabriela Silang will be a last resort. If if will not be used (for quarantine), it will continue to sail as a transport ship," Balilo told reporters in Filipino. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong may recommend a modified community lockdown if the city sees no more positive COVID19 cases when the Luzon-wide extended community quarantine ends on April 12.
In a meeting with chiefs of hospitals and medical experts Monday, Magalong says plans to recommend a modified community lockdown where Baguio’s borders will still be closed while the city will gradually allow economic activities within.
Transport, construction, manufacturing and among others businesses offering basic services will be opened during the modified community lockdown, he explains.
But Magalong sees the continued suspension of classes in the city until the end of April. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
Sen. Sonny Angara confirms that he is now free from the coronavirus after several days in the hospital.
"After several days in the ER and the [COVID-19] wing my doctors finally sent me home today — negative for the virus and pneumonia free," Angara says in a statement.
The senator expressed his gratitude to his doctors and nurses for taking care of him and to his families and loved ones for all the prayers for him.
President Rodrigo Duterte issues an administrative order authorizing the grant of special risk allowance (SRA) to frontline healthcare workers during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
Administrative Order 28 directs national government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations and local government units to grant a one-time SRA, equivalent to a maximum of 25% of monthly basic salary, to public health workers.
This covers medical, allied medical and other necessary personnel assigned in hospitals and healthcare facilities directly catering to or in contact with COVID-19 patients, persons under investigation or persons under monitoring.
Lawyer Rico Quicho files a complaint against Sen. Koko Pimentel for breaching quarantine protocols and placing medical frontliners and others at risk of contracting COVID-19 at the Makati Medical Center and a supermarket in Taguig.
"At 11:47 AM today (April 6, 2020), I filed with the Department of Justice ("DOJ") through electronic mail, a Letter-Complaint against Senator Koko Pimentel detailing the clear facts and circumstances that establish his direct violation of RA No. 11332 and its implementing rules and other DOH regulations," Quicho says in a statement.
The Department of Interior and Local Government on Monday releases a call for LGUs to come up with ordinances requiring constituents to wear face masks outside their homes.
It does not seem, however, that the Philippine government will provide the public medically approved face masks.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says at a press briefing that handkerchiefs, do-it-yourself masks and face shields and improvised masks can be used.
- Latest