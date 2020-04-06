WATCH: Ships to serve as 'quarantine vessels'

MANILA, Philippines — One of the two ships that will be used as a quarantine vessel or a "floating hospital" arrived in Manila on Monday.

M/V St. John Paul II of 2Go Group Inc. is docked at Pier 15 in Manila's Port Area.

Two ships from 2Go will be used as quarantine facilities for persons under investigation and persons under monitoring.

Commodore Armand Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson, said patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang might also be used as a floating hospital if needed.

"It needs to be inspected first but (BRP) Gabriela Silang will be a last resort. If if will not be used (for quarantine), it will continue to sail as a transport ship," Balilo told reporters in Filipino. — Patricia Lourdes Viray