WATCH: Women take self-defense training to 'fight like a girl'

MANILA, Philippines—In celebration of Women's Month, some women, including some who are journalists, recently took Krav Maga training focusing on self-defense against potential threats in real-life scenarios.

Krav Maga is an Israeli self-defense system rooted in the philosophy of threat neutralization through simultaneous defensive and offensive movements.

TELUS International Philippines hosted the training inviting their team members and opening the event to women journalists in Metro Manila last March 4.

“Empowering our team members by providing them with opportunities for self-development, be it personal or professional, is an essential part of our caring culture,” Pia Zapata, TELUS International Philippines Facilities Director, said.