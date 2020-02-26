WATCH: On Ash Wednesday, devotees receive ash on their heads
(Philstar.com) - February 26, 2020 - 3:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Some dioceses deviated from the traditional practice of daubing the blessed ash on the forehead during the imposition of ashes on Ash Wednesday, as part of precaution of the against the threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In view of this, priests just sprinkle or drop portions of the ash on the head of the faithfuls.

This practice of receiving the ash on crown of the heads was recommended by the Catholic Bishops Center of the Philippines in Circular No. 20-06 released last Thursday.

The CBCP clarified that the practice is “not an innovation but in accord with the ancient practice of Church.”

“In Baptism, we have been anointed on the crown of the head. The ashes to be imposed on the crown signify our repentance from sin, which has marred the grace of Baptism,” the episcopal conference said.

Last January 29, the CBCP also issued guidelines to prevent coronavirus.

It advised the faithfuls to heed the recommendations of medical experts and officials to prevent the acquisition and spread of the disease.

Among these recommendations include avoiding the the following practices: communion in the hand, holding hands during the singing of the “Our Father,” shake hands during the Sign of Peace.

It also advised parashioners and church officials to provide or install protective cloth on the grills of confessionals. —Rosette Adel

