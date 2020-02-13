WATCH: Manila unveils musical dancing fountain

MANILA, Philippines — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Manila City government inaugurated the Musical Dancing Fountain at the Bonifacio Shrine on Wednesday evening.

The fountain dances to the tune of “Piliin Mo ang Pilipinas,” a song written by ABS-CBN Creative Communication Management head Robert Labayen to uplift the country’s tourism status. It was performed by Angeline Quinto and Vincent Bueno.

The city government also used other Filipino novelty songs with the light that swayed in sync with the water.

Meanwhile, the fountain forms the Philippine national flag, when viewed from above, symbolizing the country’s valor.

The unveiling of the musical dancing fountain was led by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuña-Pangan who dedicated the new attraction to the Manileños.

The mayor added that efforts to revive Manila would uplift the people’s morale.

"When I heard a child said, 'Uy ang ganda no'n!' That is priceless. That is what you call governance. When you put a smile on their faces, hindi kayang tumbasan ng anumang salapi ang kasiyahan ng iyong mamamayan," he was quoted as saying.

(When I heard a child said, ‘That’s beautiful!’ That is priceless. That’s what you call governance. When you put a smile on their faces, you cannot replace the people's happiness with any amount of money)

"This is not for us, this is for the people. It's for you. You deserve it,” the mayor added.

Moreno also invited the public to visit Manila and the new attraction.

"Malugod namin kayong iniimbitahan, inaanyayahan kayo ng city government, go back to Manila. Come home to Manila," he said.

(We warmly welcome you, the city government invites you to go back to Manila. Come home to Manila)

In November, the city government also relaunched the refurbished lamp posts of Jones Bridge.

Moreno earlier said they hired Jerry Acuzar, the architect behind historical and heritage resort Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar, as consultant for the posts.

He said around P20 million was donated by Chinese businessmen for the rehabilitation of the bridge. — Rosette Adel