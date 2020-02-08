WATCH: Filipino artists perform ‘Tulong Taal’
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2020 - 10:31am

LIPA CITY, Philippines — Some of the top Filipino artists recently joined forces to help the victims of Taal Volcano eruption through a musical collaboration.

On Friday, Batangas Gov. Hermilindo Mandanas unveiled the music video of the song “Tulong Taal,” an original composition of the multi-awarded songwriter and hitmaker Vehnee Saturno.

The song was recorded by several local artists including Ice Seguerra, Isay Alvarez, Kakai Bautista, Robert Sena, Frenchie Dy, The Company, Poppert Bernadas, Vehnee Saturno, Ebe Dancel, Jaya, Aicelle Santos, Bayang Barrios and Angeline Quinto.

Mandanas said the artist volunteered to do the music collaboration and added that it was composed by Saturno when the Taal Volcano was placed under Alert level 4.

On a Facebook post of Tulong Taal, it was revealed that Saturno derives his inspiration for the song “from the tears he shed while watching the news about how the Taal Volcano explosion has affected the lives of families, animals and vegetation in the area.”

Likewise, celebrity entrepreneur Carl Balita also called on his friends and associates singer-artist Alvarez and Seña to launch the music collaboration for the rehabilitation of Taal.

They then started the recording and also planned on a benefit concert.

The benefit concert was held last February 1 at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

