WATCH: Road link to reduce BGC-Ortigas travel time to 11 minutes

MANILA, Philippines — Travel time between Bonifacio Global City and Ortigas Central Business District will
Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said the completion of the BGC-Ortigas Road Link project would decongest traffic from EDSA and C-5.
The new road will serve as an alternate corridor from EDSA and C-5 along the section of Guadalupe Bridge and Bagong Ilog Bridge.
"With an accomplishment of 45 percent, we are fast tracking the completion of this high-impact project linking Pasig and Taguig to ease traffic woes of motorists and commuters in Pasig, Mandaluyong, Taguig and Makati," Villar said.
