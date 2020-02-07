WATCH: Road link to reduce BGC-Ortigas travel time to 11 minutes

MANILA, Philippines — Travel time between Bonifacio Global City and Ortigas Central Business District will be reduced to 11 minutes by next year.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said the completion of the BGC-Ortigas Road Link project would decongest traffic from EDSA and C-5.

The new road will serve as an alternate corridor from EDSA and C-5 along the section of Guadalupe Bridge and Bagong Ilog Bridge.

"With an accomplishment of 45 percent, we are fast tracking the completion of this high-impact project linking Pasig and Taguig to ease traffic woes of motorists and commuters in Pasig, Mandaluyong, Taguig and Makati," Villar said.