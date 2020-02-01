WATCH: Batangas residents clean up houses weeks after Taal eruption

TAGAYTAY CITY — Weeks after the Taal Volcano erupted, several residents who just went back to their houses started cleaning up the ashes that blanketed their homes.

At least 14 areas were placed on lockdown when the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level warning for Taal to 4.

The alert level warning was only lowered to 3 on Sunday and residents managed to return to their homes by Tuesday after the lockdown was lifted.

Charlie Magpantay a resident of Talisay, Batangas said they had to do the cleanup because the ashes were thick.

He said it may take them a week to clear their houses with dusts.

Magpantay, however, said recovery of plants and animals may take months.

Despite this, Magpantay is thankful they are safe.

“Awa ng Diyos, gabok lang nangyari samin,” he said.

(With God's mercy, we only experienced ashfall)

The Department of Public Works and Highways are visiting the areas to collect ashes from various residences in Batangas.