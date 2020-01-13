WATCH: Fishing activity continues in Taal Lake despite imminent eruption
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 11:23am
Boat driving Efren Bitogo says he and other fishermen in Taal Lake choose not to flee to safer locations to continue fishing activities despite the mandatory evacuation of residents in areas near the volcano, which is expected to have a hazardous eruption in the next few hours to days.
Video taken on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at around 9 a.m. in Laurel, Batangas.
Sponsored Articles
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
Recommended