WATCH: Fishing activity continues in Taal Lake despite imminent eruption
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 11:23am

Boat driving Efren Bitogo says he and other fishermen in Taal Lake choose not to flee to safer locations to continue fishing activities despite the mandatory evacuation of residents in areas near the volcano, which is expected to have a hazardous eruption in the next few hours to days.

Video taken on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at around 9 a.m. in Laurel, Batangas.

AGRICULTURE FISHING TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
