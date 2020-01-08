Hijos: The sons who serve and protect the Black Nazarene
(Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 7:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Draped in maroon and yellow, the Hijos del Nazareno (Sons of the Black Nazarene) play a central role in the annual procession of the Black Nazarene every January 9.

The Hijos are in charge of protecting the image during its transport from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church, a journey that can take more than 12 hours.

Get to know the Hijos and their reasons for choosing to serve. —Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr. 

