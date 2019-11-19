WATCH: Divisoria vendors plead for right to sell
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 10:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Divisoria vendors on Monday trooped near the Manila City Hall to appeal to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso for their right to sell.

A group of displaced vendors called “Divisoria Vendors Multi-Purpose Association Inc.” held a protest against Moreno’s clearing operations.

"Kabuhayan, ipaglaban! (Fight for our livelihood!)" they shouted.

The protest came a week after Moreno shut down sidewalk stalls in Divisoria anew after discovering mounds of garbage in the area.

READ: After surprise inspection, Isko Moreno bans Divisoria sidewalk vendors again

Reports said Moreno refused to have a dialogue with the vendors due to his hectic schedule.

Moreno was also quoted as saying that the vendors were also given a chance and they wasted the opportunity.

The mayor first banned selling along Divisoria streets in July to ease traffic congestion in Manila.

He also earlier defended his decision to disallow vendors against critics who said his move was anti-poor.

Moreno said the vendors can afford to pay rent to unidentified syndicates whom he also called organizers. These organizers allegedly extort money from these vendors.

