WATCH: Bus figures in accident along NLEX-Camachile

MANILA, Philippines — A provincial bus figured in an accident along the southbound lane of North Luzon Expressway-Camachile, Quezon City on Sunday morning.

The bus reportedly hit a concrete barrier construction site of Skyway Stage 3 project and later on toppled. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m.

Some rescuers took out the driver from the passenger bus after the ramming incident.

The management of NLEX said the minor accident caused slow moving traffic along the area as it most occupied the left lane.

The accident coincided with motorists coming home from the provinces after the Undas break.

The authorities already removed the bus from the area using a crane.

NLEX reminded the motorists to drive safely amid the accident. — Rosette Adel