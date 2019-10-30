WATCH: Public Works chief leads partial opening of CALAX for Undas

MANILA, Philippines— Public Works Secretary Mark Villar on Wednesday led the partial opening of the Cavite–Laguna Expressway, or CALAX, in time for the observance of Undas 2019.

Many Filipinos go on vacation or go to their hometowns during the All Saints' and All Souls' break, which is traditionally spent remembering departed loved ones.

Villar led the ceremonial drive through accompanied by his team from the DPWH.

CALAX is a ten-kilometer expressway project that connects Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) and South Luzon Expressway (SLEX). It runs from Mamplasan Toll to Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay interchange.

The partial opening only covers the first stretch of CALAX, which is the Laguna portion.

Many motorists are expected to traverse CALAX as some are set to go home to their provinces for the observance of All Soul's Day.