Fast Facts: Why World Tourism Day is being celebrated every September 27
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2019 - 10:34am

MANILA, Philippines — The member states of the United Nations would celebrate the 39th World Tourism Day on Friday.

World Tourism Day is observed every September 27.

The celebration, led by the UN World Tourism Organization, would be hosted in New Delhi, India this year.

World Tourism Day is remembered to recognize the tourism sector’s contribution in reaching the sustainable development goals.

This year’s theme is “Tourism and Jobs: a better future for all,” in view of UNWTO’s “overarching focus on skills, education and jobs throughout the year.”

“Tourism’s role in job creation is often undervalued. This is despite the fact that tourism generates 10% of world jobs and is included in Sustainable Development Goal 8 for its potential to create decent work,” the UNWTO said.

In the Philippines, the celebration of National Tourism Week coincides with the World Tourism Day.

The National Tourism Week used to be commemorated in the first week of May.

On Oct. 3, 1996, however, then President Fidel Ramos moved the week-long celebration to the last week of September in view of the global observance.

The week-long celebration is eyed to boost support for the Philippine tourism's development and sustainability. — Information from the UNWTO, Department of Tourism

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NATIONAL TOURISM WEEK TOURISM UN UNITED NATIONS WORLD TOURISM ORGANIZATION WORLD TOURISM DAY
or sign in with